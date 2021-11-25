11/24/2021 at 19:03 CET

Artur Lopez

Life takes a thousand turns, so that of Adama Traoré is no exception. The burly winger had amazed half of Europe with his gallops down the right wing with the Wolves. In fact, exorbitant offers exceeded 50 million euros for the Spanish international in its most splendid season, 2020/21. That season, the winger scored 4 goals and gave 9 assists.

However, his situation in England has gone from one extreme to the opposite. If there was a day when the Wolves declared Traoré untouchable, now, after a hesitant start to the campaign, the reality looks very different. And it is that, According to Football Insider, the English team would have hung the transferable poster to the former FC Barcelona player. The reason, the irruption of Hwang Hee-Chan at this start of the course, added to the poor performance of an Adama who has lost ownership. The Spaniard has already received a wake-up call from his coach, Bruno Lage, at a press conference.

The South Korean striker has overtaken the Spanish winger on the right, with goals and performances much more decisive than the participations of the exuberant attacker from La Roja. While it is true that Adama and Hee-Chan do not compete for the same position on the field, the club’s decision also carries its economic weight. The Asian footballer is on loan to Wolves from RB Leipzig until next summer 2022 and his option to purchase, fully affordable, is estimated at just over 15 million. His 4 goals in the Premier League, who have helped to the victories against Newcastle and Watford, and to obtain a point against Leeds, has convinced a delighted Bruno Lage with their performances.

Liverpool, an exit for Adama

However, to be able to undertake the operation or advance it to January, the English team needs to sell one of its stars. And the chosen one is Adama. According to information from Football Insiders, Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool is following in the footsteps of the Spaniard and already tried to do so in the summer. At that time, the ‘wolves’ asked for 60 million euros for their footballer. However, liquidity problems could drop that figure in half. Traoré’s contract expires in the summer of 2023. The footballer has been derived from a Wolves star to an expendable player.