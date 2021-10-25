There are few essential players in the league, only the best have that privilege and the rest are aware that they have to earn their bread with the sweat of their foreheads. The NBA rumors are completely unleashed around eventual transfers that may occur in this first half of the season, with men involved in them whose departure could expand the salary margin of the teams in which they play or facilitate the arrival of other more interesting pieces for the scheme of game they drive. Some can leave immediately, while others have some restriction for up to a few months, but surely there will be many eyes on them, as Hoopshype comments.

On the list there are illustrious players who should be important, but who do not finish convincing. The highlight could be Andrew Wiggins, whose fit in the Golden State Warriors does not end up being viable in case Klay Thompson returns in top form. Tyus Jones and Tyler Herro They could be other very desirable names for anyone, while the Lakers would do well to part with one of its many pieces and, right now, the one with the most ballots is Kendrick Nunn. There could even be surprises in the form of the transfer of a player of the relevance of Yusuf Nurkic, while veterans of the flash of Goran dragic and Joe Ingles They could also be at the trigger.

These are the 30 transferable players, one per NBA franchise

Atlanta Hawks: Cameron Reddish Boston Celtics: Juancho Hernangómez Brooklyn Nets: Nicolas Claxton Charlotte Hornets: Mason Plumlee Chicago Bulls: Coby White Cleveland Cavaliers: Coby White Dallas Mavericks: Dwight Powell Denver Nuggets: Will Barton Detroit Pistons: Cory Joseph Golden State Warriors: Andrew Wiggins Houston Rockets: Eric Gordon Indiana Pacers: Myles Turner Los Angeles Clippers: Serge Ibaka Los Angeles Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Memphis Grizzlies: Tyus Jones Miami Heat: Tyler Herro Milwaukee Bucks: Donte Di Vincenzo Minnesota Timberwolves: Taurean Prince New Orleans Pelicans: Josh Hart New York Knicks: Kevin Knox Oklahoma City Thunder: Derrick Favors Orlando Magic: Terrence Ross Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons Phoenix Suns: Jalen Smith Portland Trail Blazers: Yusuf Nurkic Sacramento Kings: Buddy Hield San Antonio Spurs: Thaddeus Young Toronto Raptors: Goran Dragic Utah Jazz: Joe Ingles Washington Wizards: Montrezl Harrell