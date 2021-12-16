Among the many toy franchises that survive to this day and continue to generate large profits, a very special one is Transformers, and today fans will mourn the death of Henry Orenstein, known as the creator of the franchise. According to Comic Book, Orenstein passed away at his home in New Jersey, and was 98 years old.

You may also like: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Director and producer talk about the Terrorcons and the Predacons

He came to the United States escaping from Poland during World War II, and began working with the Hasbro toy company, for which he worked on the Johnny Lightning racing cars, and in the 1950s on the Betty the Beautiful Bride doll. It also revolutionized poker games with a glass table that allowed viewers to see players’ cards while games were broadcast. Due to his contribution, he is part of the New Jersey Inventors Hall of Fame, and the Poker Hall of Fame.

In 2016, the former CEO of Hasbro, Alan Hassenfeld, stated the following to Newsweek (via Comic Book):

Henry basically had a feeling that Transformers was going to be transformative for the toy industry. Being able to take a car and, with a little dexterity, turn it into another toy, that was something magical.

He also dedicated part of his life to helping Jews, especially Holocaust survivors. Yonit Raviv Zilberstein, CEO of the philanthropic program Orenstein Project, stated the following to Ynet (via New York Post):

Henry was a genius, an extraordinarily intelligent man who actually made his fortune out of thin air. He was a Holocaust survivor who was very concerned that there were people in need in Israel who had no food … He set up a soup kitchen himself in New York and was a huge contributor to Israel.

Also read: The worst movie franchises that have many fans

On film, Transformers adaptations have had both positive and negative results; The positive side is that, until the fourth installment, they were huge box office successes, however, before the critics and fans of the animated series, they left much to be desired (to put it nicely). The main reason the Transformers movies are not good is that they were left to Michael Bay, a director who only did a good job on the first film, although more credit should be given to the writers, who made a decent story and Entertaining, but with Transformers 2: Revenge of the Fallen – 19% all of that went to waste. Until the fourth installment the box office results were surprising, with more than US $ 1 billion raised, but the fifth, Transformers: The Last Knight – 15%, was a disaster, since it only grossed US $ 605 million worldwide, with a budget of $ US 260 million.

The franchise’s first spin-off, Bumblebee – 95%, was directed by Travis Knight, responsible for Kubo and the Samurai Quest – 97%, and featured Hailee Steinfeld as the lead. The result was the first Transformers movie to receive good critical ratings, although it was unfortunately not a box office success. Soon we will have the second spin-off, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), inspired by the animated series Beast wars, which will feature Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal. This is their official synopsis:

Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts returns to the action and spectacle that captured the attention of audiences around the world 14 years ago with the first installment of Transformers. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on an adventure set in the 90’s to introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons and put them in the middle of the battle that the Autobots and Decepticons fight on Earth. This film directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will hit theaters in Mexico in 2022.

In addition to the effort they are putting into keeping this failed cinematic universe afloat, the Transformers are still a gold mine, and Netflix has managed to exploit it with the series Transformers: The War for Cybertron – Trilogy: The Siege – 100%.

Don’t leave without reading: Movies based on toys

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');