It is no secret to anyone that at 26 years of age, Danna Paola has become a benchmark in music and cinema beyond Mexican borders, as well as a great fashionista.

In 2016, Netflix signed the star of “María Belén” to give life to the villain “Lucrecia Montesinos” in the “Elite” series, alongside celebrities such as Ester Espósito, Miguel Herrán and Jaime Lorente.

Since then, the singer’s career has grown like foam, because although she has decided to focus all her talent and energy on music, no one rules out seeing her in acting roles again.

It should be noted that like her character in the Spanish series, Danna is a true fashionista, as she is always on the cutting edge of fashion and dressed in the most exclusive brands.

Danna Paola is one of the greatest exponents of the urban genre. Photo: IG / dannapaola

From Prada, YSL and Prada, the Mexican has become a fashion reference, and proof of this was her most recent appearance at the Latin Grammy.

Balloon dress

It should be noted that on more than one occasion the singer has been harshly attacked for her physical appearance, as there are those who came to point out her as “fat”, but now, her extreme thinness has worried her followers.

It was last Thursday, November 18, when the star was seen in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada as a diva, since she opted for a design by none other than Carolina Herrera.

The interpreter of “Bad Fame”, dazzled with a long, black dress. Both her presence and her way of modeling Carolina Herrera’s design of the Spring 2022 Ready to Wear collection.

Like a diva, the singer arrived in Las Vegas. Photo: IG / dannapaola

Oversized mini skirt with a train at the back, was the model that the star chose because the trend of balloon models returned like no one had done in years.

Tulle and transparencies

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the singer of Mexican origin steals the looks of those present, because she has always been in charge of being a fashionista.

Proof of this was his appearance at an event organized by the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico last October.

The 26-year-old interpreter chose a long black evening dress, with silver applications of moons and stars, made up of a transparent corset and a long tulle skirt.

Red is one of his favorite colors. Photo: IG / dannapaola

Despite the climates, the singer has always been a lover of tulle and transparencies, as she revealed in 2019 when she was a judge on the TV Azteca singing reality show: “La academia”.

In one of the galas, the singer opted for the same cut of her dress in the Latin Grammy of 2021, but this was made of tulle in red from YSL and with a train in the back.

The star’s extreme thinness has scared off her fans. Photo: IG / dannapaola

As a true princess, she was seen in the last collaboration she made with a renowned jewelry brand, as she was seen with another tulle dress but in a pastel pink tone.

She looked like a princess for the Pandora campaign. Photo: IG / dannapaola

It should be noted that transparencies are also her favorite outfit, because in 2017, the singer attended the Billboard awards with a long dress, which exposed her underwear and with flower applications.

The outfit was nude, while the red and green flowers made the perfect contrast to the garment.

One of her sexiest outfits. Photo: IG / dannapaola

