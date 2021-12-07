12/07/2021 at 13:06 CET

Sport.es

The premiere edition of the new route from France was still marked by the health crisis of COVID 19, which prevented the participation of many cyclists from around the world.

The 2022 edition becomes a new opportunity, especially for European and North American participants, the usual audience in TRANSPYR COAST TO COAST.

The twelfth edition of the cycling adventure race will start again in the Atlantic Ocean in the picturesque town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz in the department of the Atlantic Pyrenees, having as following stage populations Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port even in the Pays Basque region, Oloron-Sainte-Marie, already in the Haut Béarn region, to cross to the department of the Hautes-Pyrenees, stopping at the thermal town of Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

After four almost complete stages on French territory, enters Spanish territory through the Val d’Aran stopping at Vielha, finally crossing to the southern slope of the Pyrenees in the course of the fifth stage that takes us to La Seu d’Urgell. Finish the challenge with two stages through the Pyrenees of Girona, Camprodon and the final grand arrival in the bright town of Roses.

Coast to Coast and North to South of the Pyrenees. The tour, which premiered in 2021 with widespread satisfaction, can also be considered the most complete – and therefore more powerful – version of a unique mission, by combining a route that runs through the entire Pyrenees from coast to coast, with the added challenge of jumping from the north slope to the south slope of the mountain range midway. A journey through the length and breadth of the Pyrenees, providing a wide immersion in its various natural and cultural landscapes.

This maximum expression of the magic of TRANSPYR COAST TO COAST has turned into a test unanimously considered among the best in the world.