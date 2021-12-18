

Two weeks after finishing your position, Mayor Bill de Blasio yesterday rejected requests for a new round of closures in New York City, while the rise in infections of the Ómicron variant of the coronavirus reports numbers not seen since January.

With the new, hyper-contagious variant, Covid cases are on the rise in NYC and daily test positivity rates soared above 6% this week. Nearly 6,000 new cases were reported on Tuesday alone, the most recently published 24-hour period, the New York Post noted.

New York and New Jersey are the two states with the highest spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned. Meanwhile, hospitalizations experienced a rebound, but still remained relatively low.

Between Thursday and Friday, Broadway, the city’s thermometer industry, suspended several shows due to infections among its staff. And yesterday Radio City Rockettes definitively canceled its season, which was to last until January 2.

“No, no, no,” De Blasio replied to Brian Lehrer of public station WNYC during his weekly appearance yesterday, when asked about possible public school closings and other activities. “Don’t fight yesterday’s war,” he added. “This is not March 2020. We are one of the most vaccinated places in the United States of America.”

More than 90% of adults in NYC have received at least one injection of the coronavirus vaccine, and 71% of the entire city’s population has the required two doses. “The more we vaccinate, the more we can overcome this,” de Blasio insisted.

“The great danger here are closures and restrictions,” added the mayor, referring to spring 2020 curfews and stay-at-home orders. , it would be traumatizing. “

On the eve of Thursday, De Blasio announced new plans to combat the surge in Ómicron cases by handing out 1 million masks, more tests to be done at home, and dramatically expanding hours for exams at the city’s public health clinics and hospitals. .

Ómicron’s arrival in NYC comes as hehe state authorities in Albany are still battling a wave of coronavirus cases related to the Delta variant more serious, which threatens to overwhelm hospitals there and has triggered a new vaccination or masking mandate across the state.

The Omicron variant was discovered during the Thanksgiving celebration in the USA, in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic that already has two years worldwide.