This Friday night ended in a tragedy at Astroworld Festival. What could have been a day full of emotions and fond memories turned into a nightmare.

During the concert that took place in Texas, the rapper Travis scott in view of 50 thousand spectators, where eight of them lost their lives due to a avalanche, which also left dozens of injured.

Faced with the tragic events, Travis I broke the silence and spoke about it on Twitter: “I am absolutely devastated because of what happened last night. ”

“My prayers are with the families and with all those affected by what happened at the Astroworld Festival, “he continued.

Also, the singer thanked the police for emergency services and said he was “committed to working together with the Houston community to comfort and support families in need.”

Users of social networks report and shared videos in which the couple of Kylie jenner keep singing without knowing exactly what was happening, even though the ambulances arrived at the scene.

Moments later, the interpreter of “Goosebumps” I asked for help when I saw a person passed out: Don’t touch it, everyone back. Security, someone help and come quickly. Someone come in now, come on.

According to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea, he explained what happened at the event: The crowd began to push towards the front of the stage, causing some panic and causing injuries. People began to fall, to remain unconscious, and that generated additional panic.

Social media users explode against Travis

During the show, the star repeatedly stopped the show to ask for help for the fainted or those in danger, while asking for help, but despite this I continued with the show.

Joey Guerra, a music expert, told the BBC “I don’t think he was aware the scope of what was happening. ”

Due to this, many of the Internet users and people who were in the place, they raised their voices against the singer crossing it from the guilty, as the festival was organized by him and his team.

One of the users wrote: “I have never seen someone write an apology note without the apology in it.”

Another of them wrote: “Yes, I need Travis Scott fans to stop defending him and say” it’s not his fault “when he gives the green light to this type of behavior and he always tells his fans to ignore security and climb the barricades … partly to blame for what happened tonight, I don’t care. # ASTROWORLDFest. ”

