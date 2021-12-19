Travis Scott is canceled at Coachella He offered to sing for free!

Apparently everything is going down for the famous rapper Travis Scott, as it was recently announced that they have canceled it at the Coachella festival and even offered to sing without receiving any money.

That’s right, Travis Scott will no longer headline the Music and Arts Festival of Coachella Valley next year.

And it is that according to reports, the producer of Coachella, Goldenvoice, has opted for cut ties with rapper Travis Scott in the wake of the tragic events at his own Astroworld festival this past November.

For the one in which ten people were crushed to death and hundreds more were injured when the crowd took to the stage during Scott’s performance, causing a deadly human stampede.

Despite the tragedy, Scott still intended to make his presentation next April.

However, according to Variety, Goldenvoice recently informed the rapper’s hiring agent, Cara Lewis, that he would be removed from the bill.

In an attempt to keep the headlining spot, Scott reportedly went so far as to offer to perform at the Coachella festival for free, but sadly Goldenvoice eventually turned down the overture.

Notably, Scott was originally scheduled to headline Coachella in 2020 prior to its cancellation due to the coronavirus.

Last August, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett confirmed Scott as the headliner for the upcoming year 2022 alongside Rage Against the Machine and the Swedish House Mafia was later announced as a third main act.

Consequence has contacted representatives for Goldenvoice and Scott for comment.

The Coachella headliner was meant to mark singer Scott’s return to the music festival circuit.

Instead, it will be another missed opportunity as he will be embroiled in nearly 300 civil lawsuits, including a class action lawsuit totaling $ 750 million.

On the other hand, in an interview published on the Charlamagne Tha God YouTube channel just a few days ago, Scott broke his silence on the Astroworld tragedy, looking contrite while denying any responsibility for what happened at his festival.

During the meeting, he claimed that he did not know it was a mass casualty event until after seeing the first law enforcement press conference.

In the same interview, Scott said that the Astroworld tragedy would not deter him from acting again in the future.