One of the injured at the rapper’s concert Travis scott last weekend in Houston, Texas, in which an avalanche killed eight people, he has defendant to the organizers of the Astroworld Festival, in which there were also dozens of injuries.

The plaintiff, Manuel Souza, “He suffered serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert threw him to the ground and trampled him,” explains the lawsuit filed in Texas Harris County, which corresponds to Houston, according to CNN.

The Lawsuit is directed against rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as the entertainment company Live Nation, the concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, details the agency ..

According to the complaint, “the defendants neither planned nor carried out the concert in a safe manner.”

“Instead, they consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concert-goers and, in some cases, actively encouraged and encouraged dangerous behavior. Their gross negligence caused serious injury to the plaintiff,” the complaint added, in which a compensation of one million dollars is requested.

Investigations into the tragedy continue

Authorities in Houston are investigating what exactly caused the avalanche.

One of the hypotheses they are handling is the possibility that someone will start injecting drugs into the other viewers, a theory that has been circulating on social networks and that was mentioned last Saturday by the Houston Police Chief, Troy finner, during a press conference.

Finner said he had received information about a security officer who tried to immobilize someone during the concert and received a “puncture” in the neck.

Local authorities offered little more details, but at the insistence of journalists, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña explained that medical personnel at the concert had to administer “several” doses of Naloxone, but did not give a exact number.

It was Saturday night that panic broke out and the crowd began to push in the direction of the stage, while fights broke out among the audience and some lost consciousness.

As a result,In addition to the eight deaths, 25 people were hospitalized, of which 13 are still receiving medical attention, including five under the age of 18, according to the updated data.

