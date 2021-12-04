12/04/2021 at 10:05 CET

A new report from the organization Oceana reveals that trawling is very present in marine protected areas (MPAs) in Spain, causing strong impacts on theoretically protected sea beds. The organization has analyzed the apparent trawling activity during 2020 in 218 Spanish MPAs of the Natura 2000 Network and denounces that there is an extended consent to one of the most destructive fishing activities in the marine environment.

Throughout the year, a total of 73,100 hours of trawling were carried out in 45 AMPs, including areas officially designated in 2015 and whose management plans must be approved before the end of 2021. The study focuses on this type of art and on Protected areas due to the importance of their seabed habitats (reefs and seagrass beds, for example), where the impact produced can be irreversible.

Given the results of the study, the organization calls for the establishment of adequate management measures for fishing in MPAs and proposes an express and immediate ban on bottom trawling and dredging in all protected areas –Existing or future–, since “they are arts incompatible with any marine conservation objective & rdquor ;, according to a statement from this organization.

“Spain has 13% of protected marine surface, almost halfway to the 30% target that it must meet by 2030”, says Silvia García, Senior Marine Scientist at Oceana in Europe, who adds: “However, this vantage point could be a mere mirage, since much of that surface is not really protected. Destructive fishing activities such as bottom trawling are the number one threat to the seabed and allowing them could clearly violate the Habitats Directive and national regulations. ‘

No management plans

Oceana launches this report when the six-year legal term established for the MPAs declared under the INDEMARES project to have their corresponding management plans, since these have not yet been prepared and they would be in breach of the Habitats Directive.

On the other hand, given the deficient and disappointing results of COP26, the organization points out that the findings are contradictory with the government’s will to apply the Declaration of Climate and Environmental Emergency, knowing that Trawling has been recognized as one of the activities that releases the most carbon, contributing to the acidification of the seas and to the detriment of the fight against climate change.

“Spain wants to lead the fight against climate change and the protection of the oceans, but it ranks tenth in terms of carbon dioxide emissions from trawling. Protecting MPAs in an effective manner would undoubtedly be an unequivocal action to mitigate the effects of trawling and enjoy resilient oceans ”, says Vera Coelho, Director of Campaigns and Communication for Oceana in Europe.

Oceana had already warned in a previous report about the existence of “paper parks” (that is, existing only on documents) in Europe and pointed to the permissiveness of Spain with the fishing activity in marine protected areas. The new analysis would confirm the poor management of fisheries in MPAs and could partly explain the proven poor state of conservation of the marine habitats of the Natura 2000 Network.

Some key data emerging from the study:

–73% of the fishing activity registered within the Spanish Natura 2000 areas corresponds to trawlers, the most damaging system of fishing.

-In terms of surface area (excluding the Canary Islands, where there is no drag), the areas impacted by trawling represent 64% of the Natura 2000 areas designated to protect the seabed (benthic habitats).

–Trawling signals have been detected from at least 404 vessels within protected areas, adding more than 73,100 hours of towing work.

-The Place of Community Importance (LIC) System of underwater canyons in Avilés (Asturias) is the place with the most trawlers registered inside (85 vessels).

-Almost 50% of the trawlers that fish in the national fishing ground registered activity within one or more areas of the Natura 2000 network.

–Just over half of the MPAs under study have a management plan, and for the rest, the term is expired or about to expire.

-Exist ten heavily trailed MPAs, eight of them located in the Mediterranean basin.

-They have been detected hundreds of hours of trawling activity over protected habitats (such as posidonia meadows and reefs) or on restricted areas, which may be illegal activity.

Full report: https://europe.oceana.org/en/publications/reports/parques-de-papel-en-espana-arrastre-de-fondo-en-areas-marinas-proteizadas

