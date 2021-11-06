SERVIMEDIA | DANIEL VIAA | MARA HERNNDEZ

The Treasury plan is to approve it on Monday in the Council of Ministers, that it will be published in the BOE on Tuesday and that the next day it is already in force.

The Ministry of Finance will give two options in the new tax on municipal capital gains and the taxpayer will be able to choose the one that is most favorable to him, also leaving to the municipalities that adjust the cadastral value of the land down by up to 15%.

The option of calculating it using the cadastral value of the land at the time of the transfer will be maintained, although with new coefficients set by the ministry, and it will be offered as a novelty to calculate it on the difference between the purchase value and the sale value. The taxpayer may choose the option that is most favorable to him.

As this newspaper advanced yesterday, the Treasury will approve next Monday, in the Council of Ministers ahead of that day, the new Tax on the Increase in the Value of Urban Land. That is, the capital gains tax. The following day, on Tuesday, the Official State Gazette (BOE) publish the text, and On Wednesday the new figure will be fully in force. The Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, confirmed this today in her speech at the XIV Regional Congress of the PSOE-A, which is held in Torremolinos (Malaga): “On Monday I will fix the capital gain, man, of course, I’ll take it to the Council of Ministers, said and done “.

This is the scenario in which the Ministry directed by Mara Jess Montero works, which is practically closed and leaves two additional important readings: that the Government has acted expressly in just 15 days, and that the intention of the Treasury is that the figure does not have retroactivity, which would mean that the operations that have been closed in that period of legal vacuum will not be taxed.

With regard to speed, the Treasury has reacted well to the requests and pressures it has received from the municipalities, which are the ones that benefit from this tax. The ruling of the Constitutional Court, which on October 26 annulled the capital gains tax, threatened to leave municipalities without 2,300 million euros per year, according to the latest available data for 2018. And that figure even reached 2,500 million, but a decision also by the TC canceling some articles of the Local Tax Law already in 2017 reduced the collection. But in any case, the hole for city coffers was going to be huge.

And about retroactivity, In the Treasury they point out that there will be very few cases that can benefit from this lack of taxation. In addition, if it is applied, the process could be complicated and even give rise to claims, and what the Ministry wants to do is solve a complex situation as quickly and as safely as possible. In this same sense, the new norm guarantees that no one who has registered losses will be obliged to pay the tax and, evidently, that the new text is fully adapted to what the Constitutional Court ruled.

