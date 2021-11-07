“Long live Mexico bastards”. The scream echoed throughout the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the birthplace of elite boxing. Seconds before, Saúl Álvarez had fulfilled his promise and had sent a Caleb Plant to sleep who endured as long as he could against the best pound for pound of today.

Canelo did not have it easy at all, but from the tenth round he came out determined to fulfill his omen that he was not going to allow the fight to reach the cards. And so it was, because in the eleventh round he hit a left hook that hit the American’s face squarely, he combined it perfectly with a right uppercut and even though he then threw the left again, the die was already cast and Plant it was collapsing thousandth by thousandth. They counted him to eight, he got up, but there was no case when the Mexican ignited the gunpowder and threw it again. Enough for all, the referee sang.

It was not another night for the Guadalajara-born, who became the first Latin American to unify the four belts. He did it in the super middleweight category (up to 76.2 kilos), where Álvarez put his WBC, WBA and WBO crowns on the line to snatch the IBF title from Plant. Thus, he took over the four titles.

In this way, at the age of 31, the Mexican left his record at 57-1-2, with 39 knockouts. He now holds the titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Association (WBA), the World Organization (WBO) and the International Federation (IBF). After the loss, Plant was 21-1 with 12 fast-track wins.

The Aztec champion, who took a bag of 40 million dollars for the fight, also took the undefeated from the American, who won 10 million dollars for the duel against Álvarez. Be careful, to this we must add the Pay per View numbers, which have not yet been published.

The new unified champion had anticipated that he would knock Plant out in the ninth round, but that was when his 29-year-old rival did better boxing.

“It has not been easy to get here, it is another achievement for my family, my team, but above all for all of Mexico. This is a lot for me, I am the first Latino to be unified, there are only six of us in boxing history. He is a good fighter, with many skills, my respects for him, it took me a lot to decipher. I told him not to be ashamed. He apologized to me for the words he said about my mother, I told him not to worry, that we are men and everything stays here, “said Canelo Álvarez, already with the champion’s crown on his head. He admitted that the fight was made for him. uphill at times, even though he was finally able to find his way around and ended up finishing early, just as he had promised his fans.

What’s next now? “It’s too early to tell. Now it’s time for a well-deserved rest.” Thus, with that simplicity, the Mexican replied. For now, playing golf (his other passion) and not thinking about boxing for a while. Belts are left over …

