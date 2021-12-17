Some analysts are expecting a turnaround for Bitcoin after the United States Federal Reserve (FED) indicated its plans for 2022.

To better understand, the Federal Reserve announced that it plans to raise interest rates three times next year to combat inflation. In fact, President Jerome Powell responded to journalists’ questions via video conference.

Although, there is uncertainty around the decisions of the FED. They are likely to continue tightening fiscal policy to keep prices under control. According to the statements of the president of the FED, they will keep interest rates at levels close to zero. But next year it will change, and it will begin to raise rates to contain inflation in the economy.

What is the trend of Bitcoin after the information from the FED?

In particular, inflation is worrisome around the world, the Federal Reserve, has chosen to change the message in the face of the economic crisis of the pandemic, will it change the trend for Bitcoin?

As a consequence, the financial market has seen a recovery, showing positive features after the statement. As well as the cryptocurrency market.

Indeed, Bitcoin rises to $ 49,040, after the announcement of the United States Federal Reserve (FED) to reduce monthly bond purchases and estimate the increase in interest for 2022.

Analysts gave their forecasts

Since then, traders expect a market-wide recovery, after the Fed revealed its plans for 2022. At the moment, analysts see the current price range as a good accumulation zone.

Incidentally, the trader with the pseudonym “John Wick” posted a chart, highlighting the bullish and bearish reversals that have occurred in the last two weeks.

“We have built a solid base of support. Also, we can expect volatility to increase. The next setup I’m heading to is an upcoming Squeeze. This may turn out like July did after we relied on a stage 1 bracket. The next stage is fire ».

#BTC We have built a solid base support. Structurally this is called a stage 1 base. We can expect volatility to build up as well. The next setup I am targeting is an upcoming Squeeze. This may turn out just like July did after we based in a stage 1 support. Next stage is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/07Hz08rIXr – John Wick (@ZeroHedge_) December 15, 2021

The bull run continues

Similarly, Twitter user “Crypto Ed NL” sees a rebound in the future. Posting your chart, which outlines how price action could play out in the coming weeks.

“Expectations for the next few hours: 1 more leg to the downside before the FOMC meeting in the green boxes, a rebound after the FOMC, continuation of the bull run”.

Expectations for the coming hours:

* 1 more leg down pre FOMC into the green boxes

* bounce after FOMC

* continuation of the bull run Insert your favorite disclaimer here. I just delete tweet when wrong 😎 pic.twitter.com/NgVYdKBf0S – Crypto_Ed_NL (@Crypto_Ed_NL) December 15, 2021

For his part, billionaire investor Mike Novogratz expects the price of Ethereum to exceed that of Bitcoin, as the Fed looks to tackle inflation. In the long term, Novogratz remains bullish on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the cryptocurrency market in general.

“There are new players lining up to participate in the crypto economy. I don’t see the price of Bitcoin falling below $ 40,000. ‘

Finally, it is important to bear in mind that the analysts’ forecasts are not a guarantee of future results. This article is informational in origin and does not represent an investment recommendation. Always do your own research.

I close with this phrase by Alejandro Jodorowsky: «The brain has a tendency to be guided by predictions. You have to be careful not to fall into that.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related