Kyrie Irving’s chances of playing for the Brooklyn Nets again have been reduced. New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams said the city would not change its vaccine mandate policy during an interview on CNN.

Since Irving remains inactive, the Rival NBA teams have called the Nets regarding their availability for trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. After Adams did not change his stance on the vaccine mandate, HoopsHype spoke with seven NBA executives to gauge Irving’s value on the exchange market should the Nets decide to trade him.

Kyrie Irving’s Market Value

Last season, Irving was the ninth player in NBA history to record a 50-40-90 shooting season.. He joined Nash (four times), Larry Bird (twice), Malcolm Brogdon, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Reggie Miller and Mark Price as the only players to achieve those stats. It was the fifth time a player averaged 25 or more points shooting those percentages.

However, it is the baggage that accompanies Irving off the court that gives teams a strong pause when debating a trade to acquire him. “For the most part, all the front offices and coaches are terribly afraid of him and don’t want to touch him. Honestly, it could have been four teams before this (their refusal to get vaccinated). He’s a guy that front offices don’t trust. Coaches don’t want to deal with him. The players like it, ”an NBA executive told HoopsHype.

In recent seasons, Irving went from playing in the NBA bubble, abruptly leaving the Nets for personal reasons, and refused to get vaccinated. In doing so, he was unavailable at Brooklyn’s home games this season, before the team decided that he would not play or practice until he was eligible to fully participate and be vaccinated.

For most teams, the wardrobe internally is an important factor in personnel decision making. It is clear that in the eyes of many league executives Irving’s actions don’t reflect well on him.

“He had his own way of doing things. If he disagreed with the philosophy, he was going to do his thing. In training, you always expect the player to at least try the coach’s way. Most coaches will see that they are trying to execute, and if it is not working, they change it. Kyrie is like that, if this isn’t going to work, I won’tr, ”commented one of Irving’s former assistant coaches for several seasons.

Various other coaches who have been close to Irving for various seasons they described him as “different” and “moody” sometimes. On good days, Irving would engage with his teammates by verbally cheering on younger players or struggling veterans in practice, and dazzled on the court when the lights were on. On bad days, Irving wouldn’t talk to anyone, going off-script on some defensive schemes and offensive play calls, leaving some coaches scratching their heads. The problem, according to those coaches, was that they didn’t know which version entered the gym on a daily basis.

If the Nets finally decide to trade Irving, they won’t get anything close to the value of one of the most talented players in the league. when he’s on the pitch, based on conversations with executives surveyed. “It is a maximum player, for which people would not give up the assets that are traditionally delivered. There is so much risk associated with it that I think most teams would not pay in a trade what someone would be expected to pay given their skill level when they are at their best.“Said an NBA executive.

Possible exchanges

So who could negotiate for Irving? The number of realistic stakeholders is low, according to the executives surveyed. The consensus is that a team that is a title contender or an executive desperate to make a big hit would be the most likely. “I would have said Philadelphia makes legitimate sense with the Ben Simmons and Kyrie trade. That’s a team that could have seen it go all out and need a shooting guard. That’s literally the only one I could see, ”one of the respondents commented.

Three of the executives believed that an Irving for Simmons trade might make some sense, but ultimately it wouldn’t happen.. In theory, from a geographic perspective, it would keep Irving close to New Jersey, where he has family ties, and allow him the opportunity to play a dominant big man, Joel Embiid, in pick-and-roll action and open the field. more efficiently for the 76ers.

The Nets would get a defensive stopper, something the team desperately needs. Nevertheless, Simmons would be a bad fit alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden because you need the ball in your hands to be effective, and there’s no scenario where Durant and Harden don’t have the ball in their hands as primary playmakers. “I don’t think they can negotiate with him. I think they’re stuck. I don’t think it makes sense to anyone. I don’t know of any team that wants it”Said one executive bluntly.

From another point of view, there is no better place for Irving to succeed than Brooklyn, according to executives, minus the mandate of the vaccine. “Brooklyn is probably the only team in the league that can get him into the locker room, tolerate the demands of public relations and maintain the support of the fans. They are one of the only teams in the league where he is not one of their two best players.. He also lured Durant to Brooklyn, and he deserves credit for it. There is a shared responsibility for their absence with the city’s vaccination mandate”Another executive told HoopsHype.

Brooklyn’s title chances without Kyrie

“Teams don’t like to squander chances to win. That’s what Brooklyn is afraid to do right now. At least that’s the perception of their situation. Their players, the coach, the GM and the owner feel it. They are potentially wasting an opportunity to win if you hang on to this guy for too long, but let’s see what happens. Fortunately, they have two absolute stalwarts who, even without Kyrie they could probably win a championship”Said one of the executives.

Last season, that seemed plausible with Harden maintaining an MVP level of caliber. So far though, Harden was shooting a disappointing 39.9% after his first 11 games and averaging 18.3 points and 4.6 free throw attempts, which are their lowest returns since the 2011-12 season.

“Last year they were very good, but James is not playing well. Last year, James was one of the top two or three players in all of basketball. Kyrie is very good, but he was his third best player. They need James to return to be the clear favorite for the title. I think it’s more about James than Kyrie, “concluded one of the respondents.

When the season comes, Brooklyn was considered the favorite in the East with a healthy trio. However, Philadelphia has been at the top of the East for most of the season without Simmons. The Bucks remain a formidable threat with their core and Giannis Antetokounmpo back. The Miami Heat have lived up to the hype after signing Kyle Lowry this offseason, and the Chicago Bulls have shown they mean business.

While a healthy Durant and Harden may be the best duo in the league every night, it’s a lot to ask of a 33-year-old player who has already had a major foot and Achilles injury already another 32-year-old who doesn’t look the same since he got injured in the playoffs last season. The Nets rotated to two stars last season when all three were available, and they no longer have that luxury. If Irving is vaccinated, Brooklyn would re-emerge as the title favorites instantly on paper. If he doesn’t, a prime year by Durant and Harden was wasted without the full potential to win a title..