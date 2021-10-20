10/20/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Everything is smiles in Naples when talking about Serie A. Undefeated leaders, full of victories and the feeling of being invincible. But when the fans of the Partenopean team are told about the Conference League, the smiles begin to fade and a face of concern begins to appear. And it is that in the European competition those of Spalletti do not have everything of face, Well, they have only added one point and They are five points away from what should be the initial goal: the first position.

To start straightening the course, you will have to defeat the amazing leader of the group, the Legia de Varsovia, at the Diego Armando Maradona. The Polish team has won their two games by the minimum and full of ambition, will travel to Italy to give another blow to the competition. For this encounter, Spalletti will not be able to count on Malcuit, Manolas and Ounas, injured, nor with the left-handed side Marcos Rui, sent off in the last game against Spartak.

Today’s day has other great duels, once seen in the highest continental competition. At 6:45 p.m., Lazio host Marseille in a duel where the winner will take a giant step to get a ticket to the round of 32, and a little later, at 9:00 p.m., the other match of the Real Sociedad group: PSV – Monaco. A most attractive meeting between two teams tied with four points and that closely smell the breath of the ‘txuri-urdin’ painting.

In addition, Lyon and West Ham, who face Sparta Prague and Genk respectively, they will look for their ‘three of three’ and add nine points that would leave them in a privileged position. A most exciting day is coming up in the Europa League. To enjoy.