10/22/2021

On at 21:47 CEST

This Friday was match day, an important match because Barça faced Xavi Pascual’s Zenit in a Euroleague duel. And precisely taking advantage of the fact that the Catalan coach was in Barcelona, ​​a nice tribute to the 2010 Euroleague champion team in Paris attended by most of the members of the workforce and the technical staff.

The former players met again with their coach at the Barça Botiga, where they were signing autographs for the fans and taking photos with them. Of all of them Pete Mickeal took the maximum prominence, being without a doubt the most required by the followers.

De la Botiga, the European champion expedition moved to the Palau and minutes before the match they jumped into the middle of the court to receive warm applause and a standing ovation from the stands.

Aside from Pete mickael, they attended the event Roger Grimau, Jordi Trias, Fran Vázquez, Víctor Sada, Juan Carlos Navarro, Gianluca Basile and Erazem Lorbek being the great absentees Terence Morris, Ricky Rubio, Boniface N’Dong and Luboš Barton.

😍 L’homenatge del Palau als CAMPIONS DE PARÍS 🏆 🔵🔴 # ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/J5L7zPVanH – Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) October 22, 2021

The call was therefore a success and the fans were able to relive for a few moments the achievement of that important title, the second Barça Euroleague, which was remembered last year on the occasion of the tenth anniversary but that the pandemic prevented it from doing so.

After the emotional act where good humor and good vibes always reigned Xavi Pascual was the only one who had a job and much with the duel of his team against Barça that all his former pupils saw live.