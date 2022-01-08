WhatsApp Web: Trick to change the wallpaper of the chats

Today we will introduce you to a trick within the famous application WhatsApp Web with which you will learn to change the wallpaper of the conversations you have in it.

And, as you may have noticed, when you change the wallpaper of your conversations from the mobile version, the same does not happen in WhatsApp Web.

That is why we will teach you the trick to change that traditional background for one of your favorite images.

It may interest you: WhatsApp Web: Steps to open chats from the PC without a cell phone

It should be noted that it is estimated that in the future a native WhatsApp application will arrive for Android or Apple tablets, so for the moment the aforementioned messaging application officially has the mobile version, WhatsApp Desktop and Web.

This last platform is still extremely basic despite the fact that in recent months new tools have been added to it.

However, there are certain extensions or programs that make it a completely complete site, so today we will teach you a trick to change the wallpaper of the chats from the web version.

You can only do this trick from a computer or laptop, it doesn’t matter if your operating system is Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.

In addition, it is important to clarify that first you are going to have to download an extension called ‘WA Web Plus’ from the Chrome Web Store, if you want to get it quickly click here and press install, do not worry that the site is totally safe.

STEPS TO CHANGE THE CHAT BACKGROUND FROM WHATSAPP WEB

After you have installed the extension, click on the puzzle icon (Extensions) located in the upper right corner of Chrome. All your Chrome extensions will open, but search for ‘WA Web Plus for WhatsApp’ and click on the three vertical dots on the right side. Some options will be displayed, there tap on ‘Set’. If you notice now in the upper right corner a green cross icon will appear, enclosed in a circle, this is the ‘WA Web Plus’ extension. Once you have the extension shortcut, enter WhatsApp Web normally by scanning the QR code. Afterwards, click on the ‘WA Web Plus’ icon. Automatically, WhatsApp Web will open along with a long list of options. Check only the one that says ‘Custom Wallpaper’. At the bottom of this section a box will appear where you will have to copy and paste the link of an image that you will have to search in the browser of your choice. If the image is within a news or article, right click on it and choose ‘Open image in a new tab’, then copy and paste the link. And to finish, click on the ‘Save’ button.

Ready, you just have to enter any WhatsApp chat to see the changes you have made, in this case the new wallpaper, which will appear in all conversations, even if you update the page or log out, the image will not be displayed. will have eliminated.

It is important to mention that to be able to remove or change it, only deactivate the option or place another link respectively.