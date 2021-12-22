WhatsApp: Trick to disappear a chat without deleting the conversation

Today we will let you know how you can disappear all the content of a WhatsApp chat without deleting the conversation, so keep reading so you know this trick.

Your conversation will remain in its same place, however, all content including files multimedia will have disappeared.

As you can see, WhatsApp has gradually added various tools to its mobile application, for browsers and for desktop, since one of them allows you to disappear all the content of any group or individual conversation, this includes texts, photos, videos, audios, documents, etc., but, without the need to delete the conversation.

It is important to note that this trick is available for both mobile phones with Android and Apple iOS operating systems, tablets, WhatsApp Web and Desktop, likewise, the process does not consist of clicking and selecting on each message that you have sent or received in a specific one. conversation, that would take too long, especially if it is a conversation where you have talked for several days from morning to night.

When you open the famous WhatsApp application from your mobile, you click for a few seconds on a conversation until it is shaded and then click on the trash can icon that appears above, you will delete all the chat with that contact from the ” tab. Chats’.

On the other hand, with this trick that we will teach you below, you will only disappear the content but not the conversation, it will remain in its same place but empty.

STEPS TO DISAPPEAR THE CONTENT OF A CONVERSATION WITHOUT DELETING THE CHAT

On cell phone

First, make sure that WhatsApp does not have any pending updates in the Google Play Store. Then, open the application, enter a conversation and click on the three vertical dots that are located in the upper right corner. Several options will be displayed, tap on ‘More’. To finish, choose ‘Empty Chat’. As you can see, the content of the conversation has disappeared, not the chat, it remains in its same place.

On PC

Open WhatsApp Web, scan the QR code to link your account. Later, enter a conversation. Click on the three dots in the upper right. Finally, click on the option ‘Empty messages’.

It should be noted that here at Show News we constantly share various tricks and the new functions that the application is launching, so do not miss any of our notes so that you are always updated.