WhatsApp: Trick to discover what a deleted message said

Today we will introduce you to a trick within the WhatsApp application with which you can discover what a message that they previously deleted, so keep reading to find out step by step how to do it.

Recently, a trick of the famous application of WhatsApp that has undoubtedly gone viral on social networks to find out what the message that your contact deleted in the application said.

The truth is that Internet users have wondered how to find out what a deleted message said, so we share the details of the WhatsApp trick that has caused a stir in the various social networks, even the trick has gone viral and has caught the attention of netizens.

It should be noted that the instant messaging application over the years has achieved popularity, since it accumulates millions of users who have downloaded the application to have contact with their family, friends and co-workers, being a very popular platform for the most part. the world, although some users are unaware of various tricks.

In fact, a couple of days ago we shared with you how to discover with whom your partner or any contact within the application talks the most, to find out who is the contact with whom they have the most communication in the app.

However, now they have revealed an interesting trick that has been viralized on social networks and it is to find out what the message that was deleted from the conversation said.

Not all messages deleted from the application can be recovered, it only applies to those that are saved in the backup, however, what is feasible is to observe the preview of the notifications that reached the mobile, what detail that they sent and who sent it.

Users must enter the settings option, find the option “Notifications” and click, then search for “Advanced settings” and click, then select “Notification history” and activate it, so if someone deletes the message, the user can go to the notification history to be able to review the preview.

On the other hand, famous messaging application has more than 20 tricks that have been shared through social networks, one of them is to recover an accidentally deleted conversation, it only works if the user makes a backup copy of the application, as well as hide the “inline”, write in bold, italics and underline.

You also have the option to put music in the states, have two accounts of the application on the same mobile device, in this way also as a WhatsApp Web trick to use two accounts at the same time, send giant emojis, create a chat with yourself , look at the status of the app without your contacts knowing.

In addition, the application allows the viewing of videos on YouTube from the same conversation chats.

In the same way, they have shared how to generate and download animated stickers that have been shared through YouTube tutorials, although they recommend not downloading strange applications to program Christmas messages.

In addition, something that has also caught the attention of users has been the trick that allows you to send audios with the Spanish voice of Loquendo, but the requirement is to have an Android cell phone.

In fact, other users have shared how to video call up to 50 people, as well as change the font to 120 different fonts.

There is no doubt that the famous application has caused quite a stir, although the WhatsApp trick has attracted the attention of Internet users, since users can see what a message they deleted said, because some users decide to delete the messages they have sent to a chat for a contact or group.