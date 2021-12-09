WhatsApp: Trick to download the statuses of your friends

Today we will introduce you to a trick within the app of WhatsApp with which you will learn how to download the statuses of your friends without them knowing, something that will undoubtedly be very helpful.

If you want to download a state of WhatsApp in high quality and without the need to take a screenshot, this is the trick perfect.

The truth is that WhatsApp has become the application that everyone uses to chat and make video calls, however, there are photos and videos that we want to keep, especially those that our friends share in their status or status.

It is for that reason that today we will show you all the steps so that you can download without having to install programs or APKs that can damage your device or interfere with your WhatsApp conversations.

Best of all, these photos or videos of the states can be downloaded in HD or high quality.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP STATUS IN HD

The first thing will be to enter the folder or files of your smartphone. There use the magnifying glass and look for the WhatsApp folder. At that moment you will see a folder that says Media. Now just turn on the feature to show hidden files. You will see a folder that says Status. Enter this folder and not only the photos but also the videos of the States of your WhatsApp friends will appear. Choose the one you want to download and that’s it.

With this, you will have obtained the WhatsApp Status in high quality and without the need to take screenshots.

On the other hand, Temporary Messages is a function that previously automatically deleted messages from each personal or group chat, this was done after 7 or 90 days maximum, it means that after activating it in a single conversation, all the messages that were sent as: text, photos, videos, documents, etc., were going to disappear in that period of time.

After a new WhatsApp update, it will no longer be necessary to activate the aforementioned tool in each chat, it means that once enabled, it will apply to all conversations.

In addition, they added a new time, now the content of the chats can be deleted in at least 24 hours.

It is important to clarify that when you activate the ‘Temporary Messages’ tool, WhatsApp will show a notice to all your contacts informing them that the function has been enabled, also, they are able to reject this so that nothing is deleted.