WhatsApp: Trick to have a new appearance on iOS

Today we will let you know how you can obtain the New appearance from the chats tab in WhatsApp for iOS, so if you want to achieve it, read on to learn step by step.

Lately, users have been wondering how to get WhatsApp chats tab to ios, so they have released what the new chat interface of the famous messaging application is like.

As you can see, the popular application instant messaging has been presenting changes since the first days of 2022, since one of them is the main interface of the WhatsApp chats tab.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Trick to know if they have already read your message

It is for that reason that today we share everything you need to know about this application change.

And it is that, since last year the application presented functions and modifications since it was acquired by Meta, since there were 13, although the “multi-device” mode is still under development.

On the other hand, users using the iOS application will notice a slight change in the chats tab.

Previously, we let you know that the app will show the profile photos in the notifications, however, only for those users who use the beta version of TestFlight on iOS 15.

Users will be able to view the profile photos of their contacts when they receive notifications of incoming messages.

It should be noted that users must download TestFlight in the App Store, then they must open the link to request a position in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone, then you must accept to get the position to install the Beta version on the cell phone.

It is worth mentioning that it deleted the buttons, since the application wants the list of chats on cell phones to be more extensive, due to the fact that the options take up an amount of space, although they have mentioned that the design is still under development, only It will be available in the beta version of the app for iOS.

On the other hand, when a conversation is deleted in the chat, all the messages in the conversation are deleted, which applies to remove the conversation from the chat so that there is no trace of the conversation in the chat, however, the messages are deleted in a single phone, the other person will carry on the entire conversation.

On the other hand, to delete the conversation, users must enter the application to the chat history and click on the option “delete conversation”.

On the other hand, they have revealed how to get the chats tab in WhatsApp for iOS, but the new design is still under development.