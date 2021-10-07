Disney +: Trick to be able to have it free for 6 months | Instagram

There is no doubt that platform Disney + is the favorite of many, however, there are still people who are a little undecided whether to buy it or not, so we will teach you how to have the opportunity to see it for 6 months for free.

If you still don’t have subscription In Disney + this is your great opportunity, because this time we will tell you how to enjoy it during 6 months completely free.

The truth is that this platform has dozens of the most famous films of this company, documentaries and series that have fascinated the world, so being able to access its service is something that is definitely worth it and not only for the smallest of the home.

It should be noted that this irresistible offer can only be obtained through Amazon, that’s right, this giant is giving this great opportunity only to new Amazon Music subscribers, whose cost is for Prime members of 8 dollars and for standards it costs 10 dollars.

In this way, your half year is automatically activated at no cost on the streaming platform, but we will tell you what happens if you are not new.

In the event that you are already a subscriber to this application, not all is lost, as the company takes into account providing users who activate the application three months to enjoy all its content at no cost.

So, don’t miss out on this great offer and encourage yourself once and for all to spend incredible afternoons watching your favorite series, movies and documentaries.

Also, remember that on this great platform you can find Marvel Studios content, and they already have great releases.

Well, if you have not yet managed to go to the cinema to see them, we inform you that you will be able to see everything from home if you subscribe as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Star + was launched in Latin America on August 31 of this year as a streaming service for the adult public that will offer: all the content of ESPN, such as live events of the most important leagues and sports shows; series, animated comedies, films, documentaries; and original Star, regional and international productions, including exclusive content.

Additionally, Star + will deliver a never-before-seen personalized experience and broaden our connection with diverse audiences.

The strength of the content, which will include all of ESPN, will make Star + a unique proposition, of relevance, identity and weight to establish itself as an independent digital service from Disney +.