WhatsApp: Trick to know if a stranger has your number | Pixabay

Today we will introduce you to a WhatsApp trick with it, you will be able to know if a stranger has your phone number, so if you still do not know how to do it, continue reading because we will show you step by step.

Without having to install another third-party application, with this trick you will be able to find out who has your number registered in WhatsApp.

The truth is that there are several times that we have received a call or message by WhatsApp from unknown numbers and people to whom we never share our contact and this causes us a lot of concern.

However, there is a way to know which people have our phone number, and if you still don’t know how, you are in the right place.

With a simple trick that can also be used on iOS and Android, we can know if someone we do not know has our number programmed in the instant messaging application.

It should be mentioned that thanks to this trick it is not necessary to install another application to find out who has your number, which is convenient because WhatsApp could delete your account if you use third-party applications that do not follow the application’s security and privacy terms.

This is how one of the most useful WhatsApp functions that few users know is the one that will allow you to know if a stranger has your number and even allows you to see their phone numbers to find out who it is.

First you must create a distribution list and it is a channel for the same message to reach several numbers. In the message settings select the option “only contacts with your number in their contact list will receive your broadcast messages”. Then you must send a first test message. Then go to the message and keep it selected until the options menu appears. Select “message information” The screen will show the numbers that have read the message (and the time) as well as those to whom it has reached, but have not read it (along with the time when they received the message). In the information window you will be able to see if any of the recipients has a number that you do not know, but that has your contact saved in WhatsApp.

