WhatsApp: Trick to know who your partner talks to the most

On this occasion we will introduce you to a trick inside the famous platform WhatsApp with which you can find out who your friend or partner talks to the most, so if you still don’t know how to do it, keep reading.

If you want to know who your friend or partner talks with the most, we will show you with this WhatsApp trick without the need to install strange applications.

The truth is that WhatsApp is one of the applications that many use in the world, however, there are a variety of people who are very curious to know who their friend or partner talks to when they are online.

It is for that reason that now the app belonging to Meta, or Metaverso ex Facebook, informs you exactly who it is and here we tell you the considerations that you must take into account to take note.

Best of all, it is not necessary to have to download third-party applications or APKs that end up infecting your device with viruses or malware. You should only use these simple steps in WhatsApp on both Android and iPhone.

However, you should bear in mind that by taking these steps you may be affecting the privacy of your contact or discovering something that you do not like at all.

STEPS TO KNOW WHO YOUR FRIEND TALKS WITH MORE ON WHATSAPP

You must first have the most current version of WhatsApp on your mobile device. You can download it from the official iOS Store or Google Play. Now open WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone mobile device. At that time go to Settings or Settings. Later, go to Storage. In that place you will see the Manage storage tab.

At that moment you will see the list, in order, of all the people with whom your friend or partner talks.

Each one can vary in weight depending on the files you have exchanged, such as photos, videos, documents.

In case nothing has been shared, you will be given the information of who is the person with whom your friend or partner most chats.

This data will also be known even if you have decided to archive a conversation.

Remember that if you decide to delete a conversation, this data will not be reflected, since the weight of that conversation will also be deleted.

To activate the messages that disappear you must first go to WhatsApp Settings.

There go to Chats, then click on “Temporary messages” and there you can set whether you want to delete your messages in 24 hours, 48 ​​hours, 7 days or 90 days.

This tool will also help you to free up some space on your mobile device, you just have to click on Settings, Chats and Storage.

There you can see which photos or videos weigh more and thus delete the ones you want.