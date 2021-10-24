Youtube Music: Trick to listen to music with screen off | Instagram

This time we will introduce you to a trick with which you can listen songs On Youtube Music with screen off and without being premium, so if you had this problem and it was a bit annoying, keep reading to learn how to do it.

Surely you did not know that you can listen to all kinds of music in the Youtube Music application with the screen off and for free without being a client Premium.

In addition, there is no need for you to install another application or have to perform other ‘illegal’ actions to get it.

It should be noted that Youtube Music was developed by Google and currently has two versions, the free and Premium.

The first allows you to watch music videos with commercials, while the second removes them so that your music is not interrupted and with the screen locked.

According to the information that Google has revealed, as of next Wednesday, November 3, Youtube Music will no longer charge the 99 pesos, because now it will be handled for free so that you can listen to your favorite songs in the background if you are using other applications or lock your mobile.

It seems that this decision was made so that YouTube Music competes directly with Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, which already included this benefit in their services.

However, if you are wondering if YouTube Music Premium will disappear with this ad, the answer is no, as there will now be two types of Youtube Music.

It should be mentioned that YouTube Music Premium will not be many changes, since you can play music with the screen off without ads and also play videos without ads, and unlimited song skip without ads.

While Youtube Music free, you can play music with the screen off and in the background, but the skipping of songs is limited and there will be ads, and it will remain as an audio platform.

In it you will only have access to the videos from the Home and Explore feeds, and advertising will appear from time to time.

The truth is that with these new functions it will undoubtedly compete directly with Spotify, so now we just have to wait and see how people react to these changes.

Well, they will surely have to decide which is the digital music platform of their choice.

Since clearly all have their pros and cons, so you will surely want to make your list to see which one you prefer and which one you like.