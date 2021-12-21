WhatsApp: Trick to place your name with invisible text

This time we will give you a trick within the WhatsApp application with which you will learn how to place your name with invisible text, so keep reading so you know how to do it.

If you want to put your name in invisible text in WhatsApp, then you should use this simple trick.

The truth is that there are countless tricks in the application, many of them are not used by their users.

From now on it is possible to send a photo that is seen once or for all messages to disappear in 24 hours, however, now there is a tool that is causing a sensation.

On the WhatsApp platform it is not only possible to send an invisible text, but also to place your name without even a word appearing and for this we will give you all the steps so that you can put them into practice without failing.

STEPS TO PLACE YOUR INVISIBLE NAME IN WHATSAPP

This will help you protect your identity. The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp. Then click on your profile picture or Account. At that moment an option will open to you to edit your name. At that time you must enter this Unicode link. At that moment you must copy the transparent symbol that is in the box. Now paste it in your name several times and voila. When you update, you will notice that your WhatsApp name will be blank or transparent.

That way, if someone adds you to a WhatsApp group, they won’t know your name unless they have you added as a contact.

On the other hand, more than 5 billion users around the world communicate daily on WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform belonging to the Meta company.

This year, the aforementioned application has implemented a large number of functions, the most outstanding and expected so far is the ‘Multi-device’ mode.

However, now they are thinking of adding another tool, it consists of the appearance of a third check or seen in blue.

Currently, when you send a message by WhatsApp you can get the following checks: one, it means that the message has been sent, but not received, normally it appears when the receiver has the cell phone turned off or does not have internet access; two, it means that the message has reached him, but he has not read it yet or perhaps he has ignored it; and finally, two blue checks, it means that they have read your message.