WhatsApp: Trick to read your messages with the cell phone off | Pixabay

Today we will teach you step by step a trick WhatsApp with which you can read your messages even with the mobile off, so keep reading to learn how to do it in an extremely simple way.

If you want to receive each of your posts of the famous WhatsApp application, even with the cell phone turned off, we will teach you today how to activate it.

Without a doubt, this is a trick to not depend on your smartphone when having to see a message from the application.

It should be noted that WhatsApp is one of the applications that many are using in the world to be able to talk with whoever they want just by having their phone number registered on the cell phone.

Although the application is activating various functions that many have waited for a long time, it is now possible to receive and read your messages with the cell phone activated.

This is how the multi-device function allows you to continue talking with whoever you want on WhatsApp without having your Android smartphone or iPhone turned on.

It is worth mentioning that first of all you should join the beta of this tool to be able to view your notifications, messages, videos, GIFs, memes, between documents in Word or PDF.

You just have to go to the Settings section and there you will have to click where it says “Linked devices”.

STEPS TO RECEIVE AND READ WHATSAPP MESSAGES WITH THE CELL PHONE OFF

The truth is that it is extremely easy, because with the multi-device function of WhatsApp you can open your chats on up to 4 computers, laptops, or Mac at the same time.

That way you won’t have any problem seeing your conversations elsewhere than on your mobile device.

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp on your Android or iOS cell phone. After that, go to Application Settings. There, look for the “Linked Devices” tab. At the bottom you will find the notification to activate the beta multi-device function. When you are already a participant now enter WhatsApp Web on your computer or PC. At that moment scan the QR code. After that, turn off your cell phone and you can continue chatting on the computer without having your cell phone aside.

And that’s it, that’s how easy you can do this trick with which you can read WhatsApp messages without having your cell phone on.