WhatsApp: Trick to recover all deleted photos | Pixabay

Today we will teach you a method with which you can recover all the Photographs that are deleted from WhatsApp, so keep reading to learn step by step how you can do it without problems.

If you deleted the photos from your conversations of WhatsApp and you think that you will no longer be able to recover them, because it is not like that, since you have an opportunity to recover them immediately.

As you may know, the program belonging to Facebook It is one where you can send all kinds of photos, videos and even messages to anyone through a video call, now that social distancing is necessary.

The truth is that every day we receive funny images from our friends or simply from the groups in which we are involved.

However, the problem occurs in that, sometimes, these photographs tend to occupy some space on our cell phone.

It is for that reason that as a consequence we tend to delete multimedia content that does not serve us on WhatsApp.

If you decided to delete one and forgot that you wanted to keep it, then you should follow the steps to recover an image without the need for external programs.

One of the requirements that you must have on your mobile device is that you have the folder that allows you to see all the storage files of your cell phone, in case you do not have one, you can download the one you want from the official Google Play store.

STEPS TO RETRIEVE A PHOTO ON WHATSAPP

It should be noted that this is the only and true method for you to recover a deleted photo from your WhatsApp conversations:

The first thing will be to enter the browser of the internal memory of your cell phone. Once inside you have to look for the WhatsApp folder. Now just go to the Media folder. At that moment you will see several WhatsApp folders. Look for the one that says WhatsApp Images. Now inside you can view all the photographs that you sent and that you received since you installed the application on your cell phone. Copy the one you want and move it to the Downloads folder. With this, you will have rescued those photos deleted from WhatsApp and that you always wanted to keep. There you can also see the videos and even the audios, you can even check the states before they disappear. Of course, you have to activate the display of hidden folders.

And that’s how simple it is how you can once again recover the photographs that you want to have even on your cell phone, as you can see it is extremely simple.