WhatsApp: Trick to send a fake real-time location

Today we will teach you two tricks within the app from WhatsApp, one to share a fake current location from the app and another to send a fake real-time location through an external one, so read on to find out how to do it step by step.

As you may remember, WhatsApp began as an application where you could only send text messages.

However, when it passed into the hands of the Facebook company, they added the possibility of sharing different multimedia files with your contacts such as: photos, videos, Word documents, Excel, PDF, etc.

In addition, the aforementioned platform also allows you to send your Location to a personal or group chat, but, if for some reason you want to send a totally false location, today we will show you the steps to do so, so take note.

The truth is that there are many reasons why someone decides to send a false location, for example: when you have a meeting, but you are late, then if they ask you where you are, you can use this mechanism to give that person peace of mind.

It is important to note that in order to carry out this trick you are going to depend on an external application, since WhatsApp does not have a native function to share a fake locationAlthough if you are only going to send your location in current time, it is possible to modify it as follows:

First, open WhatsApp on your Android phone. Now, enter the chat where you want to send a fake location. Click on the clip icon in the lower right corner. A menu will open with several options, choose the one that says ‘Location’. Wait for the map to come out. Place the marker somewhere else on the map other than your point. If you want to place the pin much further away from your location, click the magnifying glass icon to search for another site with an address. Finally, send that fake location.

STEPS TO SEND FAKE LOCATION IN REAL TIME WITH ANOTHER APP

Here, it will be necessary to install the Fake GPS application on your Android mobile device, download it from the Google Play Store. Open the application and grant the necessary permissions for it to work. Exit the application and enter the developer options of your Android mobile (Settings), look for the option ‘Choose Application to simulate location’. Select Fake GPS to simulate a fake location in real time. Open Fake GPS once again. Pick any point on the map. Now, tap on ‘Play’ so that the mobile’s GPS will place you at that point on the map. Then open WhatsApp and enter a chat. Click on the clip icon and choose location. Finally, click on ‘Real-time location’.

And voila, WhatsApp will automatically send the location that you placed in Fake GPS, which is not the point where you are at that moment.

The aforementioned application of fake locations is not the only one in the Play Store, you have other options and the steps will be similar to those we just mentioned above.