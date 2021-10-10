WhatsApp: Trick to send a message if you have been blocked | Pixabay

Today we will introduce you to an incredible trick with which you can send a message to someone who has blocked you from the app WhatsApp, so keep reading to learn step by step how to do it.

If you want to send a WhatsApp message to someone who has locked, without a doubt this is the trick you should do.

As you can see, WhatsApp is one of the applications of Messenger service fast that not only has managed to become a favorite by many people, although many people also point out that the Telegram application is much easier to use than this one.

Despite the criticism it has received this year for the number of changes and problems it has presented, the Facebook application still holds a captive audience.

Through WhatsApp, anyone can send messages just by having the other person’s number, but not only that, since you also have the facility to send photos, videos, stickers, GIFs, among other types of multimedia content.

However, when there are conflicts with some contacts, many times they tend to get blocked and that means that you will never again be able to see their profile picture, the last connection time, or their statuses and you will not even be able to make calls or video calls.

STEPS TO SEND A WHATSAPP MESSAGE TO SOMEONE WHO HAS BLOCKED YOU

It should be noted that in order to perform this type of WhatsApp trick, it is not necessary to download a third-party application, since everything must be done from the same application.

First you must enter WhatsApp and click on the top three dots. There you must click on “Create group”. Then you must add a user, your friend can be, and that person who blocked you. When you have them, name the group. You can quickly start talking to that person who blocked you on WhatsApp. To finish, you must delete that friend without first telling them that you will add and delete them.

It is worth mentioning that before doing something of this type you should always be on good terms and a phone call or conversation can solve things.

Although sometimes it is something impossible, but even if you do these steps, things will remain exactly the same as they were before, so always take your precautions at all times so that you do not have to go through this.