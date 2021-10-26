WhatsApp: Trick to translate messages automatically | Pixabay

Today we will show you the trick to be able to translate the messages of the app WhatsApp automatically, so if you still don’t know how to do it, keep reading to learn step by step how to do it.

In two simple steps you can translate any text that you receive by WhatsApp in more than 100 languages ​​and we will let you know all the details.

As you may know, WhatsApp is an instant messaging platform compatible with different applications that you can download from the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store, one of them is Google Translate, which has an interesting tool that will help you translate the texts you have sent or received by WhatsApp automatically and in any language.

It should be noted that in order to perform this trick, you will first have to install WhatsApp on your smartphone, of course, also Google Translate or Google Translate in Spanish.

And first of all, it is extremely important to clarify that you can translate a text in up to more than 100 different languages.

Then the next step is to configure Google Translate, therefore, open the application and click on the three lines that are in the upper left corner, now click on the ‘Settings’ section and click on the ‘Press to translate’ section .

Finally, activate the ‘Enable’ option so that the application opens in the background when you use WhatsApp.

STEPS TO TRANSLATE WHATSAPP CONVERSATIONS

When you perform the aforementioned instructions, a Google Translate bubble will appear, do not touch it.

Then open WhatsApp and enter any conversation. For example: if they have sent you something in English, click for a few seconds on that text until it is shaded.

Then, click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner and copy the text.

Finally, open the Google Translate bubble and the phrase will have been automatically translated.

If when you open the bubble, both languages ​​appear in Spanish, change the language in the lower section (the one below). As it appears in the attached image.

And that’s how simple you can translate all your messages, to be true it is something extremely fast and of course practical.

It is worth mentioning that we continually share certain tricks and functions so that you can make better use of the messaging application, so if you have any questions you can check our other notes related to the subject.