Did you know that alcohol is an excellent ally in cleaning tasks? Take note of these tricks to clean with alcohol that will get you out of more than one trouble.

In the supermarket cleaning line we can find countless products to get rid of all kinds of dirt, from the simplest stains to the most difficult cleaning challenges.

However, sometimes it is not necessary to spend the additional money, since at home we have a good arsenal of products that, although they have other uses, They can be turned into powerful cleaners if the occasion calls for it.

This is the case of sodium bicarbonate, which we have already talked about many times for its potential to remove dirt and odors, white vinegar, lemon or even olive oil.

Today we are going to focus on another product that we all have at home. We talk about isopropyl alcohol, which is present in all medicine cabinets and can be an excellent cleaning ally that will help you get out of more than one trouble.

For example, alcohol is a product ideal for removing ink from permanent markers. If you’ve accidentally stained an object or surface, apply it to remove any ink residue.

Another trick to clean with alcohol that you can try will help you leave your mirrors bright. Spray it on the surface and wipe with a dry microfiber cloth so there are no streaks. It will remove the remains of hairspray, toothpaste and all kinds of dirt.

Alcohol is also great for polish chrome surfaces and remove fingerprints. You can apply it on chrome taps, knobs or other elements, and wipe with a dry cloth. The surface will shine and the footprints will disappear.

Now that winter is approaching, you will also like to know that alcohol can keep car windshield frost at bay. Mix one part alcohol with eight parts water and spray the solution on the windows of your vehicle to prevent them from freezing.

Another interesting use that you can give to alcohol in as a kitchen degreaser. Apply it on the greasy countertop or furniture and you will see how the grease disappears easily.

You can also use it to create your homemade glass cleaner. Mix a cup of water, a cup of alcohol, and a tablespoon of vinegar in a spray bottle and apply the solution to the glasses to make them flawless.