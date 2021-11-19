The password is the key to access your data, so it is very important to create a system that allows you to use secure passwords, but that are easy to remember.

NordPass has presented the results of its annual report on user security and the result has revealed that, one more year, passwords such as “12345”, “qwerty” or “password” are once again among the most used passwords.

Such a level of security does not help at all to keep your data safe from data theft or hacking of service accounts, so we are going to tell you some tricks to help you create stronger and more memorable passwords.

By definition, easy to remember and secure are antagonistic concepts, so the key is to create a procedure that takes us to the final password without it being obvious. In addition, playing games with the characters and adding punctuation marks will work in our favor. generating even more secure passwords.

Use nursery rhymes

Few things remain as much in our memory as traditional children’s songs, so we can use these songs to generate a long and almost indecipherable password.

The trick is to take a fragment or phrase from a popular children’s song that will serve as the basis for breaking it down and generating the password. For example: “An elephant balanced on a spider’s web, as he saw that it was resisting he went to call another elephant.”

We reduce this fragment to the first letter of each word and it would be something as indecipherable as: UESBSLTDUACVQRFALAOE.

From here, there is only play with the characters alternating upper and lower case or changing letters for numbers, such as E for 3 or A for 4 and even adding a sign or changing S for $.

The result could be something like this “U35B $ lTDU4CVQRF4l4O3_” which, knowing the procedure used, remembering the password will be like sewing and singing.

Create passwords from epic movie phrases

Using a system similar to the one we have just told you about, you can also generate your passwords using epic phrases of your favorite movies as a basis for breaking down and generating the password.

For example, we can use a short and shocking phrase from your favorite movie, one like the famous phrase uttered by Spiderman’s uncle: “Great power implies great responsibility.”

In this case, the advantage is that it is a shorter phrase and easier to remember, so we can use the first and last letters of each word to extract the base.

It would be something like “UNGNPRIAUAGNRD”, with which we would then play with the characters as we did in the previous example, changing numbers for letters and even adding hyphens or underslashes separating the letters from the words.

Use dates that you can remember, but are not obvious

In addition to the list provided by Nordpass that reflects the worst passwords used in 2021, birth dates or wedding anniversary dates are the most common and unsafe.

Profiles on social networks have made it easier for cybercriminals to obtain personal dates, and make no mistake that they will take them into account when trying to violate the security of your services.

Nevertheless, use random strings of numbers as password It is not easy and can be easily forgotten, so it is recommended to use dates that mean something to you, but are not as obvious or official as the date of birth (yours, your partner or your children), wedding anniversary, etc.

As soon as you think you can surely remember the date you met your partner, the date of that concert in which you saw your favorite artist for the first time or when you got your first job.

Are important dates for you, but not official that can hardly be directly related to you if someone malicious accesses your social networks, certain official documents, etc.

In this case, as in the rest, you can also apply cryptography tricks to make your password even more secure, such as putting the date in different formats such as year / month / day, or month / day / year and even if it does not have to be numeric, you can write it in text and apply character substitution.

Passwords from keyboard patterns … no, QWERTY is not useful

Other trick to create strong and easy to remember passwords It consists of imagining a pattern on the keyboard and using those characters as a password. The concept is similar to the pattern unlock of Android phones, but using your keyboard instead of connecting the dots.

Obviously, using something as simple as the first line of the keyboard to generate the QWERTY password is not the best of ideas, but how about drawing your initial on the keyboard starting with a certain key?

For example, the result of drawing my initial R centered on the keyboard would result in something like “VGTYUIKJHN”. This is an almost impossible combination to remember on its own since it is meaningless, but it is quite easy to execute and reproduce if you know how it was generated.

With this trick to generate your passwords, its length can be varied to suit your taste, making the path of the fictitious pattern drawn on the keyboard more or less complex.

Use a password manager

If you definitely consider yourself impossible and you are aware that you are unable to remember the password no longer, but the mnemonic rules themselves to generate them, you have not lost everything.

A quite useful trick to generate strong passwords without having to memorize them is to use an application that manages your passwords.

There are a large number of password managers, both free and paid, that generate and store your passwords and facilitate the task of logging in to the services through automatic auto-completion or as a digital notebook from which you can safely copy passwords. .

Remembering all the passwords of all your online services and making them secure is a difficult milestone to achieve without the help of the password manager

This type of applications they are much more recommended than saving passwords in the browserSince it will be easier for a cybercriminal to take control of the user’s browser session than an external security application.

In addition to generate different strong passwords for each service that you can easily remember, it is advisable to activate double authentication systems with your smartphone or trusted device to further improve the security of your online data and prevent it from being stolen.