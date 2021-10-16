If you notice that your recently updated Windows 11 is not as dynamic as what you might expect, you can always make a series of changes and tricks with which to make the system faster than it is today.

If it is true that we have not really had problems with the windows speed in recent years, but it is also true that we had a long time without a new version, which is why we have surely experienced that, we can say, tranquility.

Now since Microsoft launched Windows 11, it is true that in certain tasks it could be something more dynamic, although this is something that they will surely polish shortly.

But in the meantime, actions like starting programs or opening File Explorer take longer than they should.

Therefore, we can use certain tricks and changes that we can make in the system to make everything go faster and feel more dynamic.

What problems are generally experienced?

The truth is that the computer that we are using with Windows 11 is high-end and especially powerful, so it may be the hardware itself that is responsible for mitigating if a very marked speed problem occurs.

Even so, there are some flaws that are evident and that happen to more people such as:

File Browser: The speed when you open File Explorer the first time is faster than it should be, although it is true that after using it several times, the problem disappears slightly. The right button of the mouse: Another menu that is not exactly fluid is the right button of the mouse, since it is not as fast as it happened in Windows 10. Starting programs: This may be the most obvious case of all, since you can only see that you are trying to run a program that is moderately large, such as Photoshop, a software that is not exactly fast when opening and that in Windows 11 is noticeable even less fluid. Maximize: when maximizing a program that you have minimized on the taskbar, it may also happen that it does not appear on the screen quickly. This is an incident that does not always occur, but it is true that it sometimes shows. We show you the ways you have right now to install Windows 11 officially and from scratch, without depending on Windows 10 or Windows Update for anything.

Later it has also been known that there is a problem with AMD processors, which lose power after updating to Windows 11, although not in one hundred percent of the cases, but in a fairly evident percentage.

This is something that can only be solved when Microsoft sends an update, since there is little we can do as users.

For the rest, we have the ability to perform certain tasks that can be used to gain fluency in Windows 11.

Disable visual effects

We can disable some of the visual effects that the operating system has and that are not a great loss when it comes to working with it, so you can do without them without problem.

To achieve this we must carry out a few simple steps:

Click on the windows button taskbar, to open the Start Menu. Then we click on Setting. It is the moment in which we must write where it says Find a configuration (on the left side of the screen), performance and select Adjust Windows appearance and performance. In the window that appears, we can remove everything related to visual effects, but if we delete the check boxes Taskbar animations, Animate windows by minimizing and maximizing and Animate controls and elements within sales, it will be enough to experience an improvement in speed.

These changes will make especially the File Explorer as the context menu look more fluid, so something we will have advanced.

It may visually lose something, but it is not that we are talking about an absolutely radical change, there will even be someone who does not even realize it.

Power plans

Yes Windows 11 you have it on a laptop, it may be good to modify the so-called power plans, which is the area where Windows can modify certain parameters to save battery life.

This is a part that, if you use a desktop device, you will not have, but that in computers that we can take from one place to another makes all the sense in the world, since this way we can control if we want to prioritize a lower consumption or a capacity in higher performance.

In order to regulate this part, we must do the following:

Let’s go again to Setting Windows. We write on the right side, in the area enabled for it, Control Panel and we select it when it comes out. Once inside the Control Panel it is time to go to Hardware and Software. Then click on Energy options. This is where we must switch to the option of Maximum performance, knowing that in this option we will get more speed in all the processes, but we will spend more battery. We can also enter Change how often the computer goes to sleep, menu that is on the right side, to be able to manage when turn off the screen and when i know puts the computer to sleep, two things that can also slow down the operating system.

conclusion

The truth is that you have to give Windows 11 a little margin so that it is at the height of the fluidity that had been achieved with version 10, but the truth is that, to be the first official update, the behavior in lines Overall it is better than some of us could hope for.

It may be that, in certain issues, as we have already told you, it does not look as agile as Windows 10 was, but it does seem that the potential is much greater. Few remember how the first stable version of the previous Windows was.

Even so, and for not entirely excusing Microsoft, a company of such caliber can be required to launch the fully polished system, even if the commercial rush gets worse.