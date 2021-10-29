Celebrating Halloween is a lot of fun, but both decorations and costumes can leave terrifying stains. Take note of these tricks to remove traces of fake blood, waterproof makeup, and other substances with little effort.

In recent years, in Spain we have incorporated the American tradition of celebrating Halloween and there are few who resist wearing a terrifying costume to give a party at home or to go out and scare on the streets.

If you are far-sighted, by now you should have your terrifying clothing ready, but if time has fallen on you, here you can find the best costumes for Halloween 2021.

If you also like to celebrate the Night of the Dead and have made it a tradition, surely you already know that this party can have some inconveniences for your clothes. Both the costumes and the decoration and sweets they can leave truly terrifying stains, And eliminating them can become a real headache.

So that this problem does not get you to stop the party, the experts of Mr. Jeff give us a series of Tricks to remove tough Halloween stains with little effort.

If something abounds on All Souls’ Night, it is fake blood, and removing it from tissues can be very difficult if you don’t know how to do it.

The best you can do to remove fake blood stains is to create a paste with two tablespoons of baking soda and 50 ml of laundry detergent, apply it to the affected area and leave it to act for 20 minutes. Afterward, remove the mixture by scrubbing with a soft brush and machine wash as normal.

Waterproof or water-resistant makeup It is another of the protagonists in Halloween costumes, and if it stains our clothes it is very difficult to remove. The trick to getting rid of it is to apply dish soap to the stain, scrub with a soft brush, and then machine wash the garment.

Candies can not be missing on Halloween either and its stains are the most difficult to remove, since it is a very sticky substance. To remove them, remove any debris that may come off and then immerse the garment in a container with water, white vinegar and lemon for 30 minutes. For terminal, put the garment in the washing machine.