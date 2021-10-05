One of the fabrics that must be washed with the greatest care is wool. Take note of these tips to achieve excellent results without damaging your clothes.

Our clothing is woven with different types of fibers that we can divide into two large groups: natural fibers and synthetic fibers. In the case of natural fibers, on the one hand there are those of vegetable origin, such as cotton or linen, and on the other those of animal origin, such as wool.

There are also fibers of mineral origin, such as fiberglass, although this type of fiber is practically not used in the textile industry.

Wool is one of the most used natural fibers in the textile industry. It is obtained from sheep and goats and is characterized by having a scaly surface and an interior full of channels, which allows it to offer good thermal insulation.

If you have wool garments, we do not have to tell you that they are very delicate and that they have to be washed with special care so as not to damage the fabric.

Wool shrinks easily and also suffers from frizzing, which is the formation of small balls that come out due to the friction of the scales between the fibers.

Next we are going to review some tricks to wash wool by hand and in the washing machine that will be very useful to achieve the best results.

Do you want to remove stains easily and make your clothes smell better? Add these secret ingredients to your washing machine and get the best results.

How to wash wool by hand

The detergent brand for delicates Norit advises hand washing pieces of wool in which the weave is very open or has very fine threads, as this ensures that the wool is not damaged.

To do this, the first thing you have to do is check the garment to locate possible stains. You should treat them by rubbing gently with a few drops of special wool detergent until they disappear.

Then, to wash sweaters and other woolen garments, fill a container with cold water, add the appropriate amount of wool detergent, and Stir gently for up to 5 minutes so the fabric does not harden.

When you’re done, rinse with cold water and squeeze the fabric gently, without twisting, to remove excess water. Then lay the garment horizontally or roll it up in a towel to remove any remaining water, and when it is drier, hang it carefully so that it does not deform.

How to wash wool in the washing machine

When it comes to washing wool in the washing machine, the first thing you have to do is carefully read the washing symbols on the label. Here you can check if the garment is suitable for machine washing and what is the maximum temperature it allows.

Remember that it is very important to separate the clothes and wash them with similar items, choosing a specific program for the washing machine. All machines have a cycle for wool or delicates, so look it up and use it in these cases.

Never put the temperature above 30 ºC And, if you want to prevent the clothes from shrinking, choose a short, no-spin program.

Other recommendations that you have to take into account are to use a specific detergent for wool or delicate fabrics and limit the use of fabric softener so that the wool does not get caked.