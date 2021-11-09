

Everett D. West (left); Dina Guidry (center) and Bobby Tisdale (right) allegedly subjected the minor to a pattern of sexual abuse in exchange for money.

Photo: Town of Vernon Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy

Authorities in Louisiana charged three people with subjecting a girl under the age of 13 to a pattern of sexual abuse in which strangers participated who allegedly paid adults to sleep with the victim.

The Vernon Town Sheriff’s Office reported, on November 1, the arrest of Everett D. West, 41; Dina Guidry, 56, and Bobby Tisdale, 38, for selling the girl for sex. In exchange for the assaults, the group received money or drugs.

The victim, who was subjected to abuse for a period of three yearsBetween the ages of 8 and 11, she confessed to detectives, staff from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and a pediatric doctor that the abuses were ongoing and that they involved several individuals.

The young woman also revealed that Guidry witnessed sexual acts on numerous occasions. He also reported that the suspects used drugs at the house, located in Rosepine.

The girl also indicated that she suffered physical violence, as well as other children in the home.

The relationship between the girl and the people who are supposed to watch over her is unclear.

DCFS assumed custody of the victim, who was relocated to a safe space that was not identified.

Testimonials from other adults point to Tisdale as the person who offered the minor for sexual exchanges.

West faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a youth, as well as first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a youth.

Guidry must respond to the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a young person, one of human trafficking, another for not supervising a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and four of first degree rape.

While Tisdale was charged with one count of human trafficking, failure to supervise a minor, contributing to a youth’s delinquency, indecent behavior with a youth, and four first degree rape.

All of the defendants remain in the county jail.

