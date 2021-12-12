

Between stumbles and falls, the preliminary of Miss Universe 2021 was lived in Israel.

For the 70th edition of Miss Universe There are 80 candidates who will seek to wear the long-awaited crown this Sunday December 12 from Eilat, Israel.

But there is a event prior to the grand gala in which all the misses have the opportunity to perform, parade in typical costume, swimsuit and evening dress before the gaze of the evaluating jury, same that already took place on Friday, December 10th.

Wasting naturalness, freshness and sympathy, the most beautiful representatives from different countries of the world modeled on an imposing stage specially set up for this ceremony, but The contestants from Cameroon, Bulgaria, Bolivia and Mexico unleashed criticism and ridicule on social media for the stumbles they had during the preliminary competition.

Michèle-Ange Minkata, Miss Cameroon, the 25-year-old creative advocate, geography graduate and entrepreneur, ended up on the ground when the camera was just beginning to focus on her in a ball gown, well she slipped and fell, although like a queen she got back up.

What she talks about is Michèle-Ange that she worked in close collaboration with the organization ‘Smile Train’ in her country to raise awareness about children born with cleft palate, and also with the ‘Roger Milla’ foundation to, in the same way, raise awareness and raise funds for children with sickle cell anemia.

On the other hand, Elena Danova, the Miss Bulgaria 21-year-old public relations student, a woman of art who has starred in several movies and commercials, stepped on stage in a beautiful glitter and see-through dress that starred for a stumbling moment that he knew how to put aside because of his smile.

Nahemi Uequin, from Bolivia and 20 years old, who had the opportunity to study at a German school, which led her to learn about new cultures and traditions, almost fell to the side off the catwalk, but fortunately he was able to recover.

The 23-year-old Miss from Brazil, Teresa Santos, who is a final year psychology student, entrepreneur in the jewelry business and model, also suffered a slight slip when I was going down the stairs of the stage.

Finally, perhaps the candidate who had the most embarrassing moment in the preliminary of the Miss Universe 2021, it was Miss Mexico, Debora Hallal, 25 years old, which has dedicated her work, for more than five years, to her social project called ‘One Purpose’. To her A heel came off and she had to turn to get it back. His face showed embarrassment, but he managed to finish the parade.

