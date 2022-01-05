It was in the middle of 2020, when the fitness model Maralee Nichols made the unexpected announcement where she assured that she was expecting a child from Tristan Thompson, just when she was a partner of Khloé Kardashian.

It is worth mentioning that the relationship began when Khloé Kardashian went to see some friends at the Bel-Air Hotel and a mutual friend introduced the model to the NBA baseball player.

Related news

And a short time later they began to go out in a romantic way, as they were seen at some events and leaving some restaurants in a romantic plan, which was consummated with the birth of their daughter True Thompson.

However, the relationship between the two has been highly criticized for the number of times where the athlete has been unfaithful to the model, and with friends of his younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

It is worth mentioning that the influencer has tried on more than one occasion to move forward with their relationship but the last one has not been like that, so the athlete has had to apologize to the “KUWTK” star.

Legend

It was Thompson himself who shared that he and the fitness model had sex on his birthday in March 2021 and assured that it had only been on one occasion.

Since then, the 37-year-old model has decided to keep quiet and focus on her daughter’s growth because she does not want scandals to reach her.

But now, it has been the NBA baseball player who has accepted his infidelity to the Kardashian median and accept that Maralee’s son is his.

The one who released the news was the fitness model who released the news of her baby:

“Instead of focusing on any negativity, I choose to accept being a mother and do the best I can for my son. I do not want more media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe environment. , healthy, loving and private, “says Nichols, who gave birth on December 1, 2021.

Tristan ThompsoN asks for forgiveness

After the news was released, Thompson decided to speak and apologized to his ex, for the damage he could cause and remembering how much he loves her and her daughter.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not aligned with the way I see you. . I have the greatest respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Once again, I’m very sorry, “he said on his social network.

So far the younger sister of Kim Kardashian has not said anything about it because she has been away from the father of her daughter for a long time.

The athlete accepts that he made a mistake and waits for the model’s forgiveness. Photo: IG / realtristan13

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE