11/07/2021 at 04:10 CET

Independiente and Racing Club achieved important victories this Saturday against Arsenal and Atlético Tucumán, respectively in results that allow both Avellaneda teams to believe again.

Independiente beat Arsenal de Sarandí 3-0 with goals from Alan So Señora, Silvio Romero and Alan Velasco to return to a triumph that allows him to enter the qualifying zone for the Copa Sudamericana next year.

Racing Club, meanwhile, prevailed at home 0-2 in Tucumán against local Atlético with goals from Javier Correa and Paraguayan Matías Rojas to achieve the first joy in the era of Fernando Gago in his third presentation.

After this success in Tucuman territory, the ‘Academy’ also entered the qualifying phase of the South American Cup 2022.

Talleres, meanwhile, won 2-0 at home against Godoy Cruz in Mendoza in a result that allowed the Cordovan team to reach 39 points to be four units behind the leader River Plate, which this Sunday will host the Patronato de Paraná to reestablish the difference with your escort prior to the start of this date.

In another of the results recorded this Saturday, Colón beat Platense 3-0 to climb to fifth position in the standings to round off a great year where he won the first title in its history.

On Friday, meanwhile, Defense and Justice won 3-0 against Rosario Central while Lanús drew 1-1 with Estudiantes de La Plata.

This twentieth day will continue this Sunday with four duels where the presentation of the leader River Plate before Patronato and the crossing of Vélez Sarsfield with San Lorenzo stand out, while on Monday there will be three games with him Aldosivi-Boca Juniors as a star crossing.