11/06/2021 at 21:10 CET

Winds of more than 35 knots (almost 65 km / h) and waves of almost eight meters high forced, at the stroke of past midnight, to closure of the port of Mahón and Ciutadella, so Menorca has been cut off by sea. The storm Blas, of tropical characteristics, it is this weekend hitting the Balearic area so the forecast of the closure by mar until weather conditions improve.

The gusts of wind are complicating transport activities also in the Menorca airport, which has caused that from the AState Meteorological Agency (AEMET) the Orange alert about the facility and “over the entire island due to coastal phenomena and showers”. Constant gusts of 75 kilometers per hour have been registered in the area of Es Mercadal, while in the same airport they have reached up to 72 kilometers per hour.

The forecast is that strong wind gusts (even between 90 and 100 km / h) and the swell stay until tomorrow sunday, with “significant maritime storm and intense showers”. From the AEMET they point out that the evolution characteristics of the storm ‘Blas’, despite being tropical or subtropical, they do not cause serious damage “not like it’s a Mediterranean hurricane (technical name, ‘medicane’).

Waves of 14 meters

What is foreseen is that in points of Mallorca and Menorca, the waves can reach 7 meters in height during the night of today Saturday and during the day of Sunday, which does not even rule out that any wave can individually reach 14 meters in height. Looking ahead to Monday, the storm will subside although the stormy showers will continue.

‘Blas’ can also cause the increase in northeast winds in Catalonia, which will lead to some showers that on Sunday will affect the area of ​​the Catalan coast. In the interior, the predominance of north winds will make snowfalls between 1,700 and 2,400 meters high can occur in the Pyrenees. Facing the Monday the intensity of the wind will decrease and the showers on the coast will be reduced. Temperatures will rise on the first day of the week, fall on Tuesday and rebound again on Wednesday, with possible night frosts. As of Thursday, he predicts that the showers, possibly, will remain in the Balearic Islands, but with less intensity.