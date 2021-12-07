It was last Sunday, November 5, when the winners of the Telemundo dance reality show, “Así se baila”, were finally known, where the actor from “Sin sinos si hay paraiso”, Gregorio Pernía and his daughter came out winners.

Although they had positioned themselves as the favorite couple in the competition, some of their haters called the victory of the Colombian actor and his 15-year-old daughter a fraud.

And it seems that not even the jury was satisfied with the results, both Mariana Seoane, Cristián de la Fuente and Adamari López confirmed that the best couple had been the one made up of Adrián Di Monte and his ex Sandra Itzel.

Apparently the Cuban has not been very satisfied with the results. Photo: IG / telemundo

It should be noted that in recent months, the Cuban actor has been romantically related to Adamari López, as the days have just separated from their respective partners.

However, it was di Monte who was in charge of ensuring that there has only been very good companionship between them, since he believes that neither of them is ready to start a relationship.

But after the Puerto Rican support for the actor, many fans assure that the winners of the dance reality show were Adrian and his ex-wife, and he answered himself.

Adrián di Monte upset

Both the fans and even the judges assured that the actor and his partner were the best of the entire contest, now it was the Cuban who spoke and showed his dissatisfaction.

Di Monte appears to have expressed his discontent. Photo: IG / telemundo

Although he congratulated his colleagues, he could not hide the disappointment and anger he felt when he learned the final result of the audience vote and corroborated what he feared was going to happen, it happened.

And it is that according to their statements, this type of competition tends to lose credibility because it ends up gaining popularity and not talent when dancing.

Although his image in the final was quite annoying, the actor waited to “make peace with his demons” and it was through Instagram where he broke the silence.

Legend

“This is the last photo I will post on this program, I confess that I was @ # $% & because of how things were handled and the incredible ending, which was not a surprise to any of the other finalists because it already smelled like many things, “Di Monte began.

Adamari López’s “boyfriend” also shared that it is not about being against the champions or any other competitor, but rather against the format of the program.

“… In the end, it’s the fault of the program format, which, being the choice of the public (as a whole), loses all kinds of credibility as a dance competition and ceases to be objective altogether.”

Despite the fact that as a couple they are separated, Adrián had very good words for his ex-wife, and thanked him for all the effort he had.

The couple have a very good friendship. Photo: IG / telemundo

“You gave everything and more. Dancing, like all arts, is about transmitting. But (beware) you have to do it with art and you, my girl, wasted art. I will always be proud of you and take off my hat. That said. I turned the page and what is coming, “concluded his message.

