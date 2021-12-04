It was in the last quarter of 2020 when Christian Nodal and Belinda surprised everyone by declaring that they had started a relationship after they agreed as coaches in “La Voz México”.

Since then, the couple has not stopped appearing on different magazine covers and spilling honey on social networks, because although there are few images they share, it does show their great love,

Related news

And it is that the relationship of the singers has gone to a thousand per hour, because they got engaged before they completed the year of engagement, and Nodal wants to give her the wedding she has always dreamed of.

Many have come to think that the relationship between the famous is true, as many say that it is a publicity stunt on both sides.

However, these rumors have not prevented the couple from showing themselves as they really are, and the family of each of them accepts the other’s partner very well, since Belinda’s relationship with the natives of Mazatlán is evident.

As the couple rises, they have had some problems. Photo: IG / whocom

It should be noted that the last few weeks have been somewhat scandalous for the couple, as there are some social network users who assure the couple is going through a crisis, which seems to be confirmed by Nodal.

Displanting of Nodal to his fiancée

Right at the peak of his career, the representative of the Mexican regional, Christian Nodal has always stated that he is very much in love with the 30-year-old actress, as he assures that she is the love of his life.

And it is that throughout all these months together, the 21-year-old singer had done nothing but please the blonde in each of her whims, because he even moved with her to Spain while she worked with Netflix.

But now, a video has begun to circulate where the interpreter of “Adiós Amor, got a bit upset with his future wife, after both appeared on the cover of Quien magazine.

Neither of them has given any statement on the matter. Photo: IG / whocom

What is a fact is that it is not known for sure what happened between them, because in the clip, the singer is only seen somewhat annoyed with Belinda while they were in a restaurant in the company of some friends.

And it is that his attitude made the singer’s followers angry, because he can see how he throws his hand and makes some displeased faces after the singer was making noise.

Everything seems to indicate that they were celebrating the birthday of the Mexican singer, and the guests and the star were singing the mañanitas.

But from one moment to the next, Nodal changed his face as Beli brought a tremendous scandal hitting a spoon against a plate, and that did not please her fiancé, because it made him pout.

Belinda confirms dating crisis

Rumors of a breakup or misunderstanding between them have begun to circulate since Belinda shared a few words on Instagram, from which netizens drew their own conclusions.

It was through Belinda’s InstaStories that she posted a mysterious message that would reveal her love break with Nodal, as some of her fans claim that it is a possible “duel.”

“Grief is the price we pay for loving,” wrote Belinda.

Although the singer did not want to give more details about it, there are those who say it is a simple confusion or a problem that is not related to their relationship.

Things between the couple seem not to be very good at all. Photo: People in Spanish

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE