11/10/2021

On at 22:00 CET

Agustí Sala

New complication for a Christmas campaign with some supply problems on certain products. The National Transportation Committee (CNT) has met today with the General Director of Land Transport, Jaime Moreno, and from there has emerged a call for a transport stoppage on December 20, 21 and 22. The group has opted for these strikes “because of the abandonment to which the Government submits to a sector, which turned out to be essential during the toughest months of the pandemic, “according to a statement from the organization Fenadismer.

The current situation of “political and economic lack of control, with exorbitant rises in the prices of basic supplies such as the diesel oil or the light they have only served for give the lace to a very touched sector since before the pandemic “, highlights the CNT, which includes the main organizations in the sector, while recalling the effort made during the toughest months of the pandemic.

Only their willingness to serve public led them to give their all during the toughest weeks of the pandemic. The group hopes to be listened to and supported by the Ministry of Transport “in a series of historical demands in which the opinion of shippers has more weight than those of carriersAnd this section includes everything from the regulation of loading and unloading to the impact on prices of rising costs.

In its statement, the national committee alludes to the exhaustion of the road freight transport sector, “after several years of negotiation around the protest package of February 20, 2020, with topics such as: the prohibition of drivers from carrying out the load and unloading of trucks, the non-implementation of Eurovignette, mandatory application of the fuel cost review clause, the construction of safe rest areas for professionals, among others “.

The organizations say their patience has run out. For all these reasons, this National Road Transport Committee, in its Department of Goods, “is forced to call for a few days of cessation of activity between 24 hours on December 19 and 24 hours on December 22 of this year. Only a radical and urgent change on the part of the Government and clients could avoid this conflict. “