When you put the headphones in their case, they are disinfected. That is just one of its interesting virtues.

LG is a company that has always been inclined to contribute a ‘something more’ to its products, in all its categories. To give a few examples, some of their smartphones showed the way to models from other brands (such as giving due importance to the wide angle of the front camera) or their televisions, which have been integrating technologies that others have literally copied without regard with other name.

And another example is the gadget that concerns us: that we know, they are the first headphones in general and true wireless in particular with a disinfection system. Yes, how it sounds; They rid themselves of many evil critters using their own charging case.

Design

Take the test: place one of these LG headphones on the palm of a person’s hand with their eyes closed; I assure you that you will feel its presence to the touch, but not to the weight. FP8s are made with ultra-light materials and appear to be hollow. All an engineering exercise inversely proportional to the high technology that they equip. This meager weight is an invitation to wear them in the outer ear during all the hours that their batteries last, which are not few.

Its shape is reminiscent of a mix between that of the AirPods Pro and that of the OnePlus Buds Pro, with a ‘brilli brilli’ finish typical of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. A shape that adequately penetrates the ear canal, with a size just a little smaller compared to those mentioned above.

They are IPX4 certified (they are only protected against splashes of water) and come standard with three silicone pads of different sizes (already hypoallergenic). They help fit, but they don’t work miracles; we all know the variety of physiognomy that the ears have.

Working

The LG Tone Free FP8 have Google Fast Pair and Swift Pairing technologies, so the first pairing with smartphones and PCs usually happens immediately as soon as you open the case.

They have touch controls: successive long presses alternate ANC on and ANC off. If the touch is short, one is used to pause / play the music as well as to answer the incoming call; two, to adjust the volume (higher for the right ear and lower for the left) and end calls; and three, to skip the track forward. Through the app, it is possible to customize almost all these assignments of touch order -> action. Every time you touch the headset, a slight click is generated to indicate that the touch was registered.

Marriage to Meridian Audio

For those uneducated, many sound experts bow when they hear the words Meridian Audio. Exaggerations aside, it is one of the most experienced and prestigious brands in the world of hi-fi audio, the real premium. This company owes the MQA protocol, which is marking a new point in the universal trajectory of quality audio. Well, these LGs are the result of a tech marriage between LG and Meridian Audio, a guarantee of quality.

UVnano case

The case of the LG Tone Free FP8, in addition to serving to store and charge their batteries, also disinfects them using UV rays; promises to kill 99.9% of the bacteria that live in the headphones after 5 minutes of these (and these) in the case. An important fact: it only performs this cleaning work on the in-ear area of ​​the headphones (not on the entire body of the headphones) and only when the case is connected to a power source, both via cable and through a wireless charging base. .

Autonomy

The credentials of these LGs point out that, when it comes to fast charging, with 5 minutes in the case they acquire power for 1 hour of playback. They add that a full charge of the headphones takes 1 hour, 2 hours if it comes to charging the case.

As for the autonomy as such, they promise up to 6 hours of use with the ANC activated and 15 more hours through the case (also with ANC on).

Gadget thinks

The LG Tone Free FP8 are ultra light headphones, well built and with a discreet but attractive finish. The case is small, perfect to always carry it in your pocket and thus avoid being disappointed by running out of music at the most inopportune moment, either due to lack of power in the helmets themselves or due to failure in the association with the mobile (the latter not has happened to us in our tests of several weeks).

The FP8s reproduce audio in a very balanced way, with no concern for some range of tones; all of them good. This conservative look can be altered using the presets, so that they give more importance to the treble than to the bass, or vice versa. In either mode, there is no trace of severe auditory masking. We really liked the 3D Sound Stage and Immersive modes, really successful and that generate an effectively immersive experience, very solvent. In popular words, it consists of posing a crosstalk (interaction or coupling between nearby signals) in order to simulate a surround sound system. Well, yes, they work quite well; highly recommended for video, soundtracks and video games. Which of the two in these cases? It depends on taste.

We also find interesting the way they treat voices, with a very successful naturalness, as well as certain instruments, especially wind instruments. For the first, they are highly recommended headphones for video content with a lot of dialogue.

The latter also applies to phone calls: they offer a barbaric quality in terms of clarity. In fact, thanks to their technologies, it is more pleasant to engage in phone conversions through these headsets than without them. They do a very good job of attenuating ambient noise.

Both the autonomy and the charging times promised by LG, are met with British precision: 6 hours with ANC activated and 15 hours more through the case; the first is an extraordinary figure compared to the competition in its price range.

The Tone Free mobile app is simple, somewhat basic in functions and intuitive; It includes the aforementioned equalizer which, by default, is set to 3D Sound Stage, oriented to video content. Thanks to the AAC and SBC protocols, and with an Android mobile or tablet as the source, hardly any latency is detected in the video transmission. Through this app it is possible to reassign the touch functions. It also offers equalizer presets and two more user-definable settings. All these possibilities of customization in use are very welcome.

ANC: this technology does a very dignified job, not at the level of the Sony WF1000 or the B&W Pi7 but, of course, we are talking about half the price. LGs effectively reduce ambient sounds across the board, with well-controlled isolation, even at its selectable high level, without compromising audio quality. We would have liked the possibility of adjusting the noise attenuation at different levels, not just two.

In short, the Tone Free FP8s offer a comfortable fit and sound quality better than the average of the competition in its price range. The connection shines for its stability and autonomy is another of its strengths. We relegate the self-disinfection aspect to a simple detail more typical of marketing than a decisive purchase argument. If you are looking for some quite customizable wireless headphones, these LG have to be on your list. And from another perspective, for those more and more users who use TW only to isolate themselves, without background audio (to study or simple concentration), these LG, for ergonomics and comfort, have to be on the podium of favorites.

Yes, the performance / price ratio of these LG TW earphones deserves 5 Gadget stars.

179 euros

www.lge.es