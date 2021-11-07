

Trump also spoke about the Cuomo scandal and admitted that it was shocking to him.

The ex-president Donald Trump did not keep anything during an interview where he left severe criticism against Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York, who already has his days numbered in office and also spoke about Andrew Cuomo and his sex scandal.

In statements offered to Fox News, Trump made clear his position regarding the management of De Blasio, whom he considered as possibly the worst mayor in the history of the United States.

“De Blasio falls as probably the worst mayor in the history of our country, and that’s saying something, because we have some really bad mayors right now, “Trump said in the interview, adding:”But he falls as the worst mayor in the history of our country ”.

He also noted that what De Blasio has done to New York is unthinkable.

“I have so many people who come up to me to tell me that they moved to Florida, Texas, Tenneesse, North Carolina, South Carolina from New York,” Trump lamented. “He’s been a horrible representative for this country and a horrible representative for New York.”

He did not hesitate to compare the New York in which he stopped living in 2019 with the current one, highlighting high levels of insecurity and dirt on its streets.

“When I left, you could see the effects. He (De Blasio) was already having some effects of crime (…) and dirt“, Stressed the former president. “When I left, I considered it a great city. He has destroyed the city ”.

Trump was “shocked” by the accusations against Cuomo

The former president also referred to Andrew Cuomo, a former New York governor, who was removed from office amid allegations of sexual harassment.

“It was shocking what happened to Cuomo”said Trump, who recognized that he was a strong governor, which meant he had good control of the state.

Cuomo had to resign after an investigation for sexual harassment following accusations presented by 11 women who worked for him in his time as governor and by the end of October the accusation was formally presented to him.

