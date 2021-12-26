President Joe biden came to the White House with a broad immigration program under his arm, which he integrated with the support of civil organizations, but implementation has not been easy, especially because There are policies of former President Donald Trump that have overshadowed any progress made by the Democrat.

Immigrant Advocates Demand the Biden Administration end the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) program or Remain in Mexico, to send asylum seekers to wait in that country for an appointment in immigration courts; as well as Title 42, which allows the accelerated expulsion of immigrants arriving at the border. Both strategies initiated by Trump survived, the first by a court order and the second by decision of the current government in the face of the increase in foreigners at the border.

“It must be said that there is total disorder on the border … for maintaining policies such as Title 42 and the MPP of the previous administration with a real permissiveness (of entry of immigrants) in some points of the border,” said Andrew Seele, president of the Migration Policy Institute.

As there are two programs that operate on the border with Mexico, the scenario at that point was complicated by the increase in the arrival of immigrants, which at the end of fiscal year 2021 were around 1.7 million, the majority deported under Title 42 and the Title 8, by failing to meet asylum requirements, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

Austin Kocher, Research Professor at the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University, highlighted the Biden Administration’s intention to end the MPP, but acknowledged the legal failure, though he criticized President Biden not even trying to end it. Title 42.

“They have been a challenge for the Biden Administration … they have tried to end MPP, but they have not been ablebut they haven’t tried to end Title 42, ”he said.

Claudia Flores, associate director of Policy and Strategy at the Center for American Progress (CAP) adds to the opinion that much of the failures on the border have to do with the previous administration and the decisions of Republican courts.

“The challenges for this administration are related to the continuation of some Trump policies,” said Flores, who also recognized the arrival of more migrants, such as groups of Haitians.

Added to these two problems is the failure to comply with an immigration reform that protects millions of undocumented immigrants, as promised by President Biden, who submitted a bill to Congress to benefit 11 million people, but then stepped aside to leave the Representatives and senators headed by the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (California), and the leader of the majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer (New York), decide on some protection through the Bill Build Back Better (BBB – Rebuild Better), which was stalled before a majority broken by the senator Joe manchin (West Virginia).

There is also the lag in the courts, which tripled under the Trump Administration to more than a million pending cases, but which continues to increase under the current administration.

“The continuing backlog of immigration cases in the court system… which is now 1.5 million… and they continue to grow every month,” Kocher said. “It has become such a big political problem that no one has really been able to reduce … And this is a huge challenge for the Biden Administration.”

Experts point out that there is disorder on the border. / PHOTO: PAUL RATJE / . via .

And the new asylum plan?

In August, the departments of Justice (DOJ) and Homeland Security (DHS) published in the Federal Register a notice of proposed regulations to improve the processing of asylum applications.

The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, considered whate the new decision would allow for faster handling of asylum requests and those who did not meet the requirements would be expelled “immediately.”

“People who are eligible will receive help more quickly, while those who are not eligible will be expelled quickly,” Mayorkas acknowledged.

Attorney Susan Cohen, president of Mintz Immigration Practice and author of the book “Journeys From There to Here: Stories of Immigrant Trials, Triumphs and Contributions,” noted that the Biden Administration “has tried” to move forward with this new system.

“They are focused on trying to continue developing a more humane approach to the US-Mexico border that satisfies both sides of the aisle, in terms of the immigration approach with asylum seekers,” he said.

However, the plan has not been implemented, while chaos and an unfair strategy reign on the border.

“There are many very soft mechanisms, too soft to let people in, which ends up being little fair for the people who arrive… if you are a family, it is almost certain that they will let you pass… but if (you are a single person) and you are fleeing from a drug dealer, there’s no way you can get in, ”explains Selee. “There is chaos on the borderThey have not been able to pay attention and have asked for the trust of both pro-migrant groups and the center and center-right of the country ”.

On November 29, ICE initiated a new policy to avoid pursuing illegal immigrants for that reason alone. / PHOTO: John Moore / .

Less persecution of the undocumented

One of the achievements is the end of the persecution of the undocumented, only for the fact of not having permits to stay in the United States, the experts indicated.

“It should be noted that they managed to lower the fear among the undocumented, lowering the tensions of people living in the United States and allowing forward the possibility of reporting employers who abuse undocumented employees because of their status, “said Selee.

On November 29, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office began to implement a new rule that requires agents to evaluate case by case of undocumented persons, in order to avoid their arrest and deportation proceedings if they do not have a criminal record. or represents a danger to national security.

“(We are) going to ensure that our workforce is empowered to exercise its procedural discretion and focus its enforcement efforts on those who pose a threat to our national security, public safety and border security,” Mayorkas said.

The new government strategy began with previous memos that were challenged in court by Republican governments of Texas and Louisiana, but DHS has tried to turn it around with new initiatives.

Since the Biden Administration began, there have been no major raids and the number of detained immigrants has dropped, because in a month until December 5, it was reported that ICE had detained 4,762 people against 7,585 in the same period of 2020, according to TRAC data.

“But ICE has been doing next to nothing on immigration, what we call domestic enforcement,” Kocher noted.

Flores pointed out that this policy of non-persecution has been clear since Biden came to the government.

“We have seen a series of changes at the domestic level, especially who is the priority for deportation,” acknowledged Flores.

Some 76,000 Afghans received refuge in the US. / PHOTO: Jon Cherry / .

Refugees from Afghanistan

Although the way it withdrew from Afghanistan was criticized, the Biden Administration has been celebrated for its effort with refugees from that country.

“I think that we must acknowledge the work done with the evacuees from Afghanistan, who are receiving shelter in the US … we must highlight the organization with the coalition (of nations) to withdraw more than 100,000 people, ”said Selee.

There, Cohen agreed, who is concerned that these people have arrived under a system of “humanitarian protection”, not with the possibility of obtaining a ‘green card’.

“There are like 70,000 Afghans evacuated … I think there are about 30,000 still in military bases waiting for immigration protection and to be settled in communities in the United States, many people will need help, because their immigration status will not be permanent,” he warned.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported that 76,000 Afghans settled in the US in an unprecedented effort.

“We had to promote various efforts, and the result, however, is that only in the month of October we were able to resettle more people in a given month,” he said.

A better system

The Biden Administration has made several changes:

>> As of July, the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had implemented 140 modifications.

>> Legal immigrants have facilities to renew Employment Authorization, respond to requests for additional information.

>> There are interim policies to avoid delays, such as accepting medical reports even when they exceed 60 days of issuance.

>> Vice President Kamala Harris took the first steps of the plan in Central America with promised investments of $ 1.2 billion.

>> The DACA program is under review to avoid new challenges in court.

>> There is a special work visa plan for Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.