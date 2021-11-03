Today at PureGaming we had the opportunity to test the Trust GXT 863 Mazz keyboard. We are in front of a keyboard in which quality and price are the determining factor. Stay to know what we tell you more.

Once again, Trust has succeeded in converting its peripherals in one of our favorite brands. The Trust GXT 863 Mazz It is built in a very good quality plastic body that maintains the classic design of the brand. The first thing that caught our attention was quite small without losing a single feature of a good gaming keyboard.

So far we have found a large number of brands that chose to eliminate the numeric keypad from their peripherals but Trust is committed to maintaining it without losing quality in its benefits. Positive point! Keyboard of acceptable dimensions without giving up the numeric keypad. In addition, the keyboard itself adds a game mode that guarantees the correct configuration and handling with your operating system.

Its presentation is very simple both externally and internally. We must understand that since it is a very economical bet, the brand has chosen to lower costs in certain aspects, but calm down PureGamers, because this Trust GXT 863 Mazz has not cut costs in quality and performance. Regarding its keys we have mechanical switches of the Outemu network range with a high response speed and lighting management and multimedia function keys reaching up to 50 million keystrokes. In addition, Trust is committed to implementing the N-Key Roller technology for better pulsation and anti-ghosting, a very efficient and intelligent solution. We loved it!

Its rear part is really simple. We find the classic pair of anti-slip pads integrated in the upper part of it and that perfectly fulfill their function. Something to improve would be the possibility of regulating at different levels since being such a simple keyboard, We can only count on a single level of incline. It also has a basic integrated 180 cm rubber USB cable, more than enough for a basic set up. Note that this model lacks any wireless connection as expected.

We highlight the Trust GXT 863 Mazz

In day to day the Trust GXT 863 Mazz has given us a good response in its use. From our point of view it is a very economical alternative for those who are looking for a keyboard with good performance without making a large outlay. Its keys have a guaranteed use of 50 million keystrokes and a more than decent finish with RGB lighting.

In conclusion

We are in front of a keyboard very economical that perfectly fulfills its function at the user and gamer level, definitely, the best option for those on a low budget.

If you want more information about the keyboard Trust GXT 863 Mazz you can visit the following LINK.

Finally thank our friends from Trust for giving us the opportunity to test this great keyboard.