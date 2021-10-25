The League of Legends World Championship It is one of the most anticipated events for all lovers of eSports, so we have to prepare if we want to experience all its emotion in the most intense way.

For this reason, Trust, a benchmark brand in digital accessories, has selected a wide range of accessories with which we can enjoy the League of Legends Worlds 2021.

Are you ready to experience the magic of eSports like never before? With these peripherals surely yes.

GTX 922 Ybar Mouse

The GTX 922 Ybar mouse It is one of the main novelties of Trust this year. A mouse designed to offer high performance in gaming. Its design makes it easy to handle and, in addition, it has professional benefits, such as six fully configurable buttons and fast processing optical sensor (with settings between 200 and 7200 dpi).

For all this, it is perfect to adapt to all kinds of situations in real time. In addition, its cable connection ensures a fast response, so as not to lose a single millisecond. It is available in 2 colors: black and white.

The GTX 922 Ybar mouse has a Recommended RRP of € 24.95.

GXT 863 Mazz Keyboard

The keyboard is the second great ally of gamers, being a fundamental piece to optimize game performance.

The GXT 863 MAZZ is a mechanical keyboard with RED Outemu switches, with an actuation force of 50g and a travel of 4mm (with an actuation point of 2mm), capable of withstanding up to 50 million keystrokes.

This allows for a solid playing feel, as well as excellent responsiveness, eliminating the ghosting effect thanks to technology N-key rollover. In addition, it has 14 different modes of lights and brightness, which allow enormous customization.

The GXT 863 MAZZ keyboard has a RRP of € 39.95.

GXT Resto 708R Chair

League of Legends Worlds They are a unique and intense experience that lasts several days, with games that can last for hours. Therefore, it is necessary to have a good chair that allows you to enjoy the show comfortably.

The GTX Resto 708R it fulfills all this and much more. It is available in four different colors (red, white, blue and black) and has two cervical and lumbar support pads that help us to adopt the best possible posture.

In addition, its class 4 gas lift and its structure allow support up to 150 Kg of weight, being also height adjustable. You can also control the inclination of the backrest from 90 to 180 degrees, allowing it to be placed completely horizontally.

Its armrests are also height adjustable, which favors the posture of the arms, both to relax and to take action in a matter of seconds.

The GTX 708R chair has a Recommended RRP of € 199.95

GXT 1175 IMPERIUS Table

The GXT 1175 Imperius table from Trust it is much more than just a table to play with. It is the ideal complement to complete a perfect setup thanks to its 140 x 66 cm surface, which does not lack a integrated cable manager and one Integrated surface that can be used as a mouse pad.

Its frame is made of solid iron, which guarantees maximum reliability and resistance, as well as an ideal fit for any player, since it has adjustable height.

In addition, it has two special supports to keep our space always clean and tidy: one to place our headphones and another to comfortably place our drink, something essential to experience the excitement of the League of Legends 2021 Worlds.

The GXT 1175 Imperius table from Trust has a RRP of € 239.95.

GXT 433 Pylo Headphones

League of Legends Worlds they wouldn’t be the same without the caster broadcasts. In order not to miss a single play, not a single comment, it is necessary to have good headphones.

The GXT 433 Pylo by Trust have 50mm speakers that guarantee a great sound quality, while the retractable foam of the earmuffs guarantees a perfect fit on our head.

Its adjustable headband has polished metal finishes, giving it a modern touch, but without neglecting the best features. In addition, it incorporates a microphone and volume and mute functions, perfect for discussing the best plays live with our friends.

The Pylo, in addition, are compatible with all consoles, smartphones and tablets, so they leave no room for excuses when it comes to missing a single play of the finals anywhere.

The Trust GXT 433 Pylo headphones have a RRP of € 49.99.

GXT 764 Glide Mouse Pad – Flex XXL

Many gamers believe that having a good mouse is enough, but they forget that the playing surface is also very important.

The “playing field” has to be in good condition and not interfere with good play. And that’s where a quality mouse pad comes in.

The Glide-Flex XXL mat is oversized, with almost a meter wide, which guarantees that we always have an optimal playing surface.

Has RGB LED limiters, in order to customize everything we want. Its base is made of non-slip rubber, to ensure the adherence of the mat and prevent unwanted slipping. Its sliding surface allows the full potential of the best mice to be exploited, improving responsiveness and precision.

The Glide-Flex XXL mat has a RRP of € 39.99.