IRIS Webcam, Trust’s comprehensive solution for professional quality video conferencing, receives 2 new accessories that further expand its great possibilities for communication and integration in our environment.

Although the telecommuting is still very much in force today, many companies and workers have decided to return to the offices, with all the precautions against COVID-19, as a glimpse of the old normality.

In this sense, we have seen how the hybrid working model It is being a success, reaching levels of up to 65% of workers, according to data from the Boston Consulting Group consultancy.

For this reason, Trust, reference brand in digital accessories, has continued working on his B2B product range, especially webcams, with the aim of improving work meetings between those who have already returned to the office and those who, on the contrary, continue to telework.

Within this range, it stands out IRIS Webcam, the comprehensive solution for video conferencing with professional quality from Trust that, now, releases new accessories that improve your user experience.

Extension microphone: Improves the sound quality of conferences

Among the most notable accessories is the extension microphone for IRIS Webcam, thanks to which it is possible increase microphone range IRIS 4K video conference camera.

Thanks to this device, the basic functions of the webcam are improved, optimizing the course of the videoconferences.

Its great LED indicator displays microphone status (on / off) and its easy-access button allows mute and unmute the microphone again just by touching it. Besides, the non-slip base keeps the microphone firmly in place. Its connection is made via USB.

TV or monitor stand: place IRIS Webcam in any environment

The next accessory that allows the office to save space is the support for IRIS Webcam television.

Thanks to this add-on, the IRIS webcam will remain anchored to the bottom or top of the television or monitor, also increasing the comfort of connection to the screen.

The IRIS TV or monitor support is easy to mount, measures 580×150, and offers a full compatibility.

In addition, it allows set the correct height of the camera, which guarantees to maintain a professional image during any meeting and, of course, to enlarge and give greater visibility to the framing of the image, improving the exposure of the meetings.

IRIS: much more than a webcam for video conferencing

Thanks to IRIS, turn any room into a professional video conference room it is now easier than ever.

Its incredible technical characteristics, together with a advanced intelligent software and a great ease of connection, make this device the best possible option to guarantee the professionalism of any online meeting.

Whether in the office or in the home space that we dedicate to work, IRIS is the perfect tool to optimize the online communication between workers.